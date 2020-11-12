In response to the on-going situation regarding the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the Chanute Police Department will again temporarily modify its process for responding to non-emergency calls for service. Calls for service will be prioritized by placing the greatest emphasis on emergency calls. Unfortunately, fingerprinting and VIN inspections have been suspended, not to include those done for businesses.
Effective immediately, individuals who are involved in non-injury accidents are asked to exchange information between the parties involved. Non-emergency calls for service are asked to still call central dispatch at (620) 431-5768 and speak with a dispatcher. The information will be passed on to the shift supervisor to determine how the call for service will be handled.
Emergency calls, those which involve an immediate threat to persons or property, should be reported to 911. If a person is not sure what they are experiencing is an emergency, they can call 911 and a dispatcher will assist them.
The Chanute Police Department will continue to be there for the community 24/7. The front lobby will remain open. There is a phone on the wall if anyone needs to talk with a dispatcher directly.
