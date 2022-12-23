Stu Butcher
Christmas used to be such a family affair.
When our daughter Jana was growing up, Christmas Eve was spent with my Mom’s three sisters and the cousins and families at the “extra warm” home of Gramps McCoy. Christmas morning, gifts were opened at home, then the day was spent at both sets of grandparents. That evening led to a drive to Linda’s aunt’s home. That was always a whirlwind 24 hours, but made for some precious memories. Thinking about special Christmas gifts for me, one stands out.
While at Royster Junior High as a seventh grader, I made the A Band on the clarinet. Instructor Mr. Peak in eighth grade asked me to join the Jazz Band at tenor sax.
At Christmas in 1963, I discovered a new Conn saxophone under the tree. It was a special surprise.
A couple of readers shared their “best gifts” at Christmas.
“My mom was a huge fan of pink flamingos. Our first Christmas after she passed, someone ‘flocked’ my entire yard while I was gone.” — Marsha Mitchell
“My friend Sherri Long surprised me with an ornament that said ‘I love you! Dad’ in my deceased father’s handwriting. Sherri passed away earlier this year, so now the ornament is twice as precious to me! I miss them both.” — Lindsey Donovan
A friend, Jerry Weis now of Kansas City, allowed me to share his “A White Christmas 1965” story.
It had softly snowed during the night. Five to six inches of dry, sparkling snowflakes blanketed everything. The covering of snow was like a muffler, creating a peaceful silence that seemed from another world. I was in my car driving through the darkness and white powder to pick up Jan to attend Julotta, the early morning Swedish Christmas Service, at the Vilas Lutheran Church six miles west of Chanute. I was excited about our “date” to attend the service. It was a part of my plan to ask Jan to marry me and present her with her Christmas present — an engagement ring. A white Christmas was an unusual event and created the perfect stage for the unfolding of my plan.
As I reached the porch, the door opened and Jan stepped out. Because of the early hour, she was taking precautions so as not to wake her family. I held onto her arm and we cautiously made our way down the steps and sidewalk to the car.
Once we were in the car, I asked her if she would like her Christmas gift early. She assured me that would be fine and I handed her the little box. She quickly unwrapped the box and, as she opened it, I said, “Will you marry me?”
Seeing the ring, she replied, “Yes. Yes, you know I will.”
I smiled as she hugged me and gave me a kiss. Then she took the ring out of the box and slipped it on her finger. She held her hand out and looked at the ring. “Oh, it’s perfect. I love it! How long have you been planning this?”
“I’ve had the ring for several weeks, but I wanted just the right moment. I thought Christmas was a good moment.”
“Who else knew?”
“My mom. I told her a couple of days ago and asked her to keep it secret, but I would imagine that when we get to the church, pretty much everyone there will know.”
We pulled away from Jan’s house and headed west through the countryside on old K-39 highway towards Vilas. The moon provided enough light to make the scene through the windshield look like a Hollywood movie set. Jan was sitting close to me with her head on my shoulder and looking at the ring on her finger. Looking in the rearview mirror, I could see the snow that was thrown up by the tires creating a rooster tail effect as the car glided down the road.
As we pulled up to the little church, it looked as pretty as I had ever seen it. All the windows glowed with light and life offering the promise of warmth and celebration on the inside. Outside, nearly twenty cars stood huddled around the building.
When we entered the little foyer, we were greeted by my mother and a crush of my relatives. It was obvious they had been waiting for our arrival. All were wearing smiles that indicated they had been informed of my plans. They crowded around and a question was raised, “Do you have any news for us?”
As Jan held out her hand, the relatives all crowded around with other members of the congregation on the periphery and my little cousins jockeying for position to view Jan’s hand. Jan was more than happy to comply. I could only grin and try to stay out of the way.
The show and tell was soon replaced by the church service. I confess that I was not a good parishioner that day. I remember little of the service. I couldn’t take my eyes off of Jan.
Occasionally, I would be distracted by my young cousins who were squirming in their seats to get a glance at Jan and her ring only to be admonished to “sit still and pay attention to the minister” by my aunt.
With the conclusion of the Julotta service came more questioning by various members of the congregation. Once our brief celebrity was over, we finally headed back to Chanute. It was still cold, dark and snowy. However, I was warmed by the reaction of not only Jan, but also the good wishes of everyone at the church. My little plan to create a memorable surprise had come off quite well thanks to Mother Nature. I guess it really is true that nothing special ever happens unless you make it so.
I confess that for years I let Jan believe she received the best gift that Christmas, but that was not true. I claimed that honor when she said “Yes.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.