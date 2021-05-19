GREG LOWER
The number of active cases of COVID-19 has sharply declined in Neosho County and the rate of vaccination among the public has also declined.
Paula Roberts, Neosho County Health Department immunization nurse, said she does not have exact numbers, but thinks that the majority of people who want the vaccine have received it.
Roberts declined to give information on county employee vaccination rates, citing Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) confidentiality rules.
As of Friday, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center had administered a total of 6,568 vaccine doses, including both prime and booster doses. This number includes the community mass vaccination clinic in February.
Vaccination rate for hospital staff is 70.3 percent, but that may not include employees vaccinated at other locations.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 438.3 out of every 1,000 people in the general public over the age of 16 in Neosho County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 398.6 have completed the series.
Roberts said the vaccination rate is still going up but has slowed down, although she heard NMRMC has vaccinated a lot of high school students.
The number of people who have had the disease in Neosho County is roughly 11 percent of the total population. As of Tuesday, the NCHD reported five active cases, down from a high of 161 in December, with a total of 1,847 people recovered and 35 deaths.
New regulations are opening the vaccine to younger patients, and about 25 percent of Neosho County residents are age 18 or under.
Sheriff Greg Taylor said roughly a third of his employees were vaccinated. The jail has 14 total employees and there are 16 patrol officers.
As inmates are brought in, they are screened and quarantined, Taylor said. The jail now has a cell with a negative airflow to handle possible cases, and common areas are cleaned between uses by different groups. Employees continue to wear masks in the jail.
City Manager Todd Newman said that the last he heard was that fewer than 25 percent of all city employees were vaccinated. He said he was aware that a police officer recently tested positive, but did not know how serious his condition was.
Newman said the vaccinations were handled through the county health department.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said the city does not have a plan to increase vaccinations. He said the shots were offered early to all departments and people were put in contact with the health department.
The city’s liability if someone catches the disease from a firefighter, police officer or other city employee would be a legal question, Follmer said, which he declined to answer.
A spokesperson for the Erie Police Department said all four officers and an office staffer had been vaccinated as early as March.
