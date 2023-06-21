Bruce Closser TransAmerica Trail Trip - City Limits Sign

Bruce Closser, 78, of Marquette, Mich., poses in front of the Chanute city limits sign on S. Santa Fe Ave on Wednesday afternoon.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune
Bruce Closser TransAmerica Trail Trip - TransAm Bike Map

The TransAmerica Trail stretches from Astoria, Oreg. in the west to Yorktown, Va. in the east.

Countless bikers have recently taken advantage of the summer weather, taking on trips of varying lengths and motivations. The motivation for a Michigan man’s appearance in Chanute was one of the heart.

Bruce Closser, 78, of Marquette, Mich., stopped in Chanute on Wednesday having biked over 1,500 miles from his starting point on the TransAmerica Trail. Closser is attempting to break a Guinness World Record to become the oldest man to cycle from coast-to-coast.

Bruce Closser TransAmerica Trail Trip - Bike Setup

Bruce Closser's bike setup features a carry-bag on the front that displays his current route, a mounted GPS device and mounts for his phone, water and more.
Bruce Closser TransAmerica Trail Trip - TransAm Bike Minimap.jpg

Pictured is the nearly 500-mile stretch of the TransAmerica Trail that goes through Kansas.

