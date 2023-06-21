Countless bikers have recently taken advantage of the summer weather, taking on trips of varying lengths and motivations. The motivation for a Michigan man’s appearance in Chanute was one of the heart.
Bruce Closser, 78, of Marquette, Mich., stopped in Chanute on Wednesday having biked over 1,500 miles from his starting point on the TransAmerica Trail. Closser is attempting to break a Guinness World Record to become the oldest man to cycle from coast-to-coast.
“I thought, well, the record is there for the taking. I might as well give it a shot,” Closser said.
Closser suffers from Parkinson's Disease, a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements. Closser called it a movement dysfunction disease, and said he uses cycling as a form of treatment.
“Because there is no cure, we can only treat symptoms,” he said. “We know that exercise is good for Parkinsons, and within exercise, we also know that pedaling is good for some reason.”
Closser’s wife, Sally, also suffered from Parkinson’s and passed away in August 2022.
“I thought I would take this ride to think about that a bit,” he said.
Departing from Yorktown, Va. on May 5, Closser is crossing the United States on the TransAmerica Trail. The trail ends in Astoria, Oreg. and stretches a total of 4,204.9 miles.
Closser rides anywhere from 40-60 miles per day, depending on where he plans to stay the night. He had previously taken on a number of 100-plus mile days, but never anything consecutive.
“It was also a challenge to see if I could do it,” he said. “You don’t know how your body is going to react, but mine has been great so far.”
The record, set in 2022 by a 74-year-old man named Bill Wallace, is more than up-for-grabs according to Closser.
“I don’t really believe that’s really true, that nobody older than 74 has done this trip, but nobody has applied and jumped through all the hoops,” Closser said.
Unsurprisingly, Guinness requires thorough proof to approve a world record attempt. Closser wears a GoPro camera on his chest and records about 10 minutes of video per day, gets signatures from witnesses like Post Office workers and takes pictures at state and city limits signs, which is where he told his story.
Now that he has been on the road for over a month, Closser says his body has gotten used to the riding — and even craved it when he takes a break.
“I’ve gotten into a routine now. I took a couple days off (to see some friends in Springfield, Mo.) and I was getting antsy. I was ready to get going,” Closser said.
Closser never really quite knows where he will rest his head. Using a network known as ‘Warm Showers’, bikers find places to stay with hosts across the country. Closser said he was happy to be staying with the lone host in Chanute.
His nonchalant schedule has also produced plenty of memories. Without a group to bog him down or provide him company, Closser has spoken with a number of people from all walks of life.
“The bike is always a conversation magnet,” he said. “Probably three-four times a day I have 10 minute conversations with people, which has been great. If I were in a group, I wouldn’t get that interaction as much.”
More than anything, the conversations have brought him closer to the country he is traversing.
“We hear a lot of bad stuff about people in America. My interactions with people have been wonderful, which kinda restores my faith in America,” Closser said. “If you give people a chance, they want to be kind.”
