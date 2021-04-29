MATT RESNICK
Not many middle school tennis programs are led by someone as accomplished as Mendy Burnett. That is the case, however, for Royster Middle School’s freshly-minted boys tennis team.
Burnett was a three-time doubles State champion at Labette County High School from 1996-98, and went on to receive a scholarship to play tennis at Missouri Southern State University. Additionally, Burnett was a member of a team that competed in the Junior Olympics.
“Winning was just something you were supposed to do,” Burnett said of her high school days, which also included being co-captain of Labette County’s State Tournament Final Four basketball team.
Despite her sparkling credentials, Burnett faces a tough task at Royster. With the program being brand new, most of the team members had never held a tennis racket prior to the start of the season this year.
“I come from a community that, when I was growing up, it didn’t matter what other sports you played,” Burnett said. “Most kids played tennis in the summer. That culture has kind of gone away a little bit. So I’m really excited to get kids out on the courts.”
While Burnett does not coach the Royster girls tennis team, she noted that having boys and girls middle school tennis teams is a major boon for the Chanute High School tennis programs.
“Any coach can imagine not getting a kid in their sport until they’ve reached high school and then the mountain they have to climb to overcome that,” Burnett said. “If they stick with it, some of them will be in a great place when they enter high school. I’m really excited to partner with our high school coaches and support them in that way.”
Burnett said her mother was by far her biggest inspiration for getting into the sport of tennis. Having not exhausted her college eligibility, Burnett’s mother joined the Missouri Southern State tennis team at age 48. Burnett said her mother instilled a hustling mentality in her.
“First and foremost, I want them to hustle,” she said. “Right now, they’re learning technique and it’s all new. They’re going to hit some balls over the fence and they’re also going to completely swing and miss. And I’m not worried about that at all right now. But if you hustle, you will overcome a lot. Even in the time I played, there were matches where I got to one more ball than my opponent.”
Composed of 10 seventh-graders and a pair of eighth-graders, the boys team competed in its first ever tournament last month. Competition this season consists of Pittsburg, Parsons and Independence.
“We pretty much play the same three teams, but just meet at different locations,” she said. “The great thing about that is everybody has kids that have never played before or that have only played a couple years. So it’s a really safe place for kids to explore the sport and gain experience. And the coaches at the other three schools have been so great, to also be teaching kids. Because it’s such a new sport to most of those kids.”
Burnett said her squad has made major strides since its first tournament.
“It’s amazing, when they’re really working at it, how much progress they’re already making,” she said.
Tennis is a family affair. While she did not play at the same time as her mother at MSSU, Burnett was on the same roster as her sister. Burnett’s husband, Lance, is also Royster’s assistant boys tennis coach. In addition, son Ethan is a member of the middle school team.
“He didn’t play tennis until we started dating,” she said, adding that she would easily dispatch him in a one-on-one match on the court.
The Burnetts laid the groundwork for Royster’s tennis programs, having started a tennis club four years ago. The school district greenlighted the new RMS programs in the spring of 2020.
“Almost all the kids she’s coaching in tennis, she also had in elementary school,” Lance said, noting that Mendy is a music teacher at Chanute Elementary School. “So there’s an established relationship. She’s having a good time and teaching the basics. I think they’re doing great. They’re making progress, gaining confidence.”
Second-year CES Principal Eric Hoops said he’s been thoroughly impressed with Burnett.
“She does some phenomenal things with kids,” he said. “My son (Kyzer) has built a love for music. Having her as a teacher has certainly helped that.”
Lance and Mendy have three children: Ethan, 14; Leah, 11; and Hadassah, 10.
