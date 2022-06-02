GREG LOWER
The Chanute Parks Advisory Board is looking for a few good men – or women or anyone interested in being a member.
“You just have to be passionate,” Chair Debbie Shields said.
The board has one current vacancy after the resignation of Phil Jacobs and may have another pending. Board members need to have city utilities, and the city commission will have to approve the appointment.
The parks board did not have enough members for a quorum at Thursday’s monthly meeting and could not vote on any action. Three members were present and the seven-member board requires four to have a quorum.
Parks Director Clint Moore reported to those present that half of the splash pad at Highland Park is not working due to vandalism. One of the pipes was broken off at the ground level, damage that may have required more than one person to do. That side was turned off because of other repairs, Moore said, so there was not a water loss. The spray park was fine Sunday, but he said reports and questions about the damage started to come in Monday.
Repairs will be time consuming, he said, because the concrete must be chipped out. The spray park is used a lot as a popular and free alternative to the pool.
The board members Thursday also discussed the possibility of revising the payment schedule for the RV area at Santa Fe Park.
Park s Department workers will start painting, Moore said, and are busy with mowing and weed cutting after all of the recent rain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.