Beginning Saturday through Labor Day, Sept. 4, the Chanute Police Department and other agencies across the state are participating in “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose” in an effort to remove impaired drivers off the roads.
It is illegal to drive while impaired.
The enforcement campaign aims to remind drivers to consider how it would be to start every day with the memory that your decision to drive impaired had resulted in an injury or death, according to Chief Chris Pefley.
The police department also encourages drivers and riders to wear seatbelts while in the vehicle. Police said this is the best defense against impaired drivers.
The Chanute Police Department reminds the public it enforces impaired driving and other traffic laws all through the year, not just during this enforcement campaign time period.
