Scooter’s Coffee is coming to Chanute. The store will be located at the intersection of 14th and Santa Fe.
“We are very excited to open in Chanute,” said Shawn and Tracy Bouwens, owners of the new Chanute location. “We are aiming for a February 2021 opening.”
The couple said that as they were building locations in Pittsburg and Fort Scott last year, they took notice of Chanute.
“We knew this community would be a great fit for Scooter’s brand,” they said.
Matt Godinez, director of Chanute Regional Development Authority, made the announcement Tuesday.
“We are very excited to see Scooter’s select Chanute and see our business community grow,” he said. “Scooter’s has been on our target list for some time, and to see it come to fruition is great news.” In addition to coffee, other breakfast items will be sold at the drive-through-only coffee store.
“We offer a variety of options from coffee, smoothies, teas, lattes, blenders, muffins, breakfast options, to cookies and our famous cinnamon roll,” the Bouwens said. “This is a drive-through only model where you can count on amazing drinks served to you amazingly fast.”
The first Scooter’s Coffee was opened in 1998 in Bellevue, Neb. by co-founders Don and Linda Eckles.
“Their keys to success: find a great location and stay committed to high-quality drinks, speed of service, and a big smile,” the Bouwens said. “Scooter’s Coffee is fortunate to have over two decades of success due to its commitment to the original business principles and company core values.”
