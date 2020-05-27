GREG LOWER
Local officials are comparing the highs and lows of recent reports on the state of Neosho County’s economy and the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Reports on the local effect on tourism and retail sales show a bump in April and March, when Gov. Laura Kelly first issued stay-at-home orders to prevent the disease’s spread.
Factors in the reports also include the closure of Humboldt businesses, construction of the Neosho Ridge Wind electric-generation project construction, and local customer support.
Jane Brophy, director of the Chanute Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism, said that although some businesses closed and others were able to stay open, she hopes it will even out in the long run. Some essential businesses like hardware stores, lumber yards and grocery stores were busier than ever.
Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez said he is an optimist by nature, and he is proud of the way communities rallied around local businesses.
Neosho County’s county sales tax was up 2.4 percent from April a year ago, an increase of $8,411 to a distribution of $353,382.
The sales tax distributed by the state to cities in May represents business done during the month of April, the first full month of the COVID-19 stay-at-home period.
Chanute’s city sales tax distribution was down by $12,188 or 6.1 percent to $188,524 in May (for April tax). During the same time, Humboldt’s city sales tax decreased 24.6 percent, Thayer’s went down 26 percent and Erie’s increased 3.6 percent.
Of area cities comparable in size to Chanute, Parsons declined 1.1 percent, Iola went down 9.2 percent, Independence fell 11.7 percent, and Coffeyville saw a 31.4 percent increase. During the month, the Coffeyville refinery was engaged in turnaround operation, working 24 hours.
In the April distribution of March collections, Neosho County’s sales tax was up 19 percent from the previous year and Chanute had a 1 percent increase. Humboldt had a 21.2 percent decrease and Thayer had a 9.6 percent increase. The Parsons sales tax decreased 5.2 percent.
The closing of a grocery store and two restaurants in Humboldt during the past year shows up in the reports of March and April business.
Statewide, sales tax during April was down 7.6 percent.
“We’re still better than the state average,” Godinez said, pointing out that Chanute is ahead of last year’s pace. Kansas City, Leawood and Overland Park had double-digit decreases.
Godinez speculated that some of the benefits came from the wind farm project, and also because local residents were doing more business in Chanute instead of leaving the county.
“The people of Chanute have done a great job helping out the local business,” he said.
Chanute’s Transient Guest Tax (paid by visitors staying at hotels and motels) was $13,717 in April, down from $17,042 the same month in 2019. Until that point, TGT collections were higher than the same time the previous year. To date in the state’s fiscal year that will end June 30, 2020, Chanute has collected $141,883.
Chanute’s TGT collection from July 2018 to June 2019 was $156,304, up 39 percent from the 2017-18 fiscal year, which was up 25 percent from 2016-17. The TGT from July 2015 to June 2016 increased 62 percent from the previous year.
The current year to date is 26 percent above full 2017-18 fiscal year.
The 2017-18 fiscal year was the highest since 2007-08, a period of construction for Neosho County schools. Brophy said there was also Ash Grove Cement and Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center construction around that time.
Brophy said she is concerned about whether local hotels can sustain growth after the refinery and wind farm impact as well as the coronavirus, but she has also wondered about flood impact in the past.
“It’s dependent upon what goes on in the world,” she said.
