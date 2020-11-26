GREG LOWER
After seven months of the 2020 pandemic and going into the holiday shopping season, the Neosho County and Chanute economies compare surprisingly favorably to a year ago.
Preliminary employment figures for the month of October show a larger workforce than in 2019, and Chanute’s sales tax collections for the month were also ahead of a year earlier.
Neosho County’s job figures from the Kansas Department of Labor showed the preliminary unemployment rate of 5.8 percent was higher in October 2020 than the revised October 2019 rate, when it was 4.2 percent. But it was down from the previous month’s 6.3 percent.
The number of jobs in October was 6,116, higher than the 5,833 reported in September and 5,976 in October 2019. The higher jobless rate over the year may be due to a higher number of people unemployed, with 378 in October 2020, down from 391 in September, but up from 263 a year earlier.
Area unemployment rates in October were 4.5 percent in Allen County, 4.7 percent in Crawford County, 4.6 in Labette County, 6.0 in Wilson County and 4.5 in Woodson.
The state returns sales taxes to cities and counties in November that it collects on October business. The report shows Chanute’s sales taxes were up about $375 from a year ago to $182,315, and the revenue for the year to date is up 3.1 percent at $963,334.47.
Neosho’s countywide sales tax was down 5.0 percent from the same month last year, with $319,079 collected. The year-to-date collection is still 6 percent higher with $1.7 million.
Allen County’s sales tax was down 9 percent to $174,694, while Humboldt’s was $19,319, following a change in rate during April. St. Paul’s sales tax of $3,213 was a 47.4 percent decrease. Thayer had a 32.7 percent increase with $5,185 collected during the month.
Neosho County received $187,927 in use tax and Chanute had $26,007. A year earlier, Neosho County showed $67,073 in use tax and Chanute had $29,268. Chanute collected $335,770 in use tax during all of 2019, and has collected $293,781 so far this year.
