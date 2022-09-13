GREG LOWER
Chanute City Commissioners were talking trash at Monday evening’s meeting.
Public Works Director Wayne Robinson and John Krejci, Jr., regional sales manager with Armor Equipment in Missouri, brought 96- and 64-gallon trash bins for commissioners to see during discussion about replacing trash trucks.
Chanute trash trucks are nearing the end of their useful life, and commissioners are debating whether to purchase trucks with a mechanical arm that can pick up the bins from the side of the truck and dump them in overhead.
Robinson viewed that type of truck in Newton. The trucks only require one operator, compared to the city’s current trucks that each need a driver and two men to manually dump bins into the rear.
The bins also come in a 32-gallon size and the automated loading prevents hazards such as hypodermic needles or picking up scattered trash. Current trucks make 900 stops a day, while the new trucks can make 1,400 a day, and do not require trash bags.
Newton runs trash pickup on four days instead of five to pick up once a week from each house. The day off allows the city to adjust for holidays, which Chanute currently handles by running double routes.
A big concern with the public is that routes would switch from pickup in alleys to curbside. Commissioners and city officials say change will be difficult.
Commissioner Sam Budreau asked about cars parked along streets and older narrow streets. Krejci said the trucks are capable of manual rear-loading. The city might limit parking on pickup days with fines after a grace period. Bins could also be left at the end of driveways for pickup.
The trucks go up one side of the street and return down the other side. A majority of cities are getting away from alley pickup, City Manager Todd Newman said.
“What we are doing now is not working,” he said.
Whether curbside or alleyway, residents will still have to take out the trash.
“No trash service picks up from the kitchen,” Newman said.
Chanute, which operates its own landfill, charges $23.37 per month for trash service, while Humboldt charges $10.75 and Parsons $13.25.
“I don’t want to get into where they’re beating us by $20 to $30,” Newman said.
Chanute trash service has had nine worker’s compensation cases since 2018, costing the city $66,904. Lost time hours so far this year are the equivalent of roughly four months, which cost $15,641.96.
Newman also presented information on the lack of people interested in applying for a trash pickup job. The labor shortage is mainly for rear-loading trucks.
Commissioners also asked about the possibility of having curbside pickup for some customers and alley pickup for others, but decided that would cancel out the cost savings.
Mayor Jacob LaRue asked if a truck could be brought to Chanute to see, but Newman said they sell as soon as they are built. The turnaround time for orders is about nine months.
Newman offered to get quotes on the trucks and to look at the long-term impact on trash rates. This is the recommendation of city staff, he said, and the change could be a year away.
In other business, Jillian Wilson of Main Street Chanute and Jane Brophy with the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism met with the commissioners for feedback on potential activities for Chanute’s 150th anniversary celebration next year.
The Chanute Art Gallery also marks its 50th anniversary, and it could be a year-long celebration. The gallery already has its own committee, and Brophy discussed creating one for the citywide celebration, including the chamber and Main Street.
“They are willing and able,” she said.
“Main Street, too,” Wilson added.
“You’ve got to put your left foot forward before you can put your right foot forward,” Budreau said.
Commissioners approved a resolution for a Rural Housing Incentive District to develop the remaining plots in the Osa Martin subdivision. The resolution is the second step in the process, and the next step will be approval of a Redevelopment Plan by the Secretary of Commerce.
Commissioners approved closing streets for the St. Patrick Catholic School Fun Run Sept. 22. The race will begin in the school north parking lot, east on 4th Street and north on Katy Avenue, through the park and across Main Street to the hike/bike trail. Participants will stay on the trail until it ends on north Evergreen, then travel north on Evergreen to Spruce. They will turn around at an alley and return to the school.
The commission also approved closing Evergreen from Main to Elm (K-39) for the car show at Artist Alley, and approved a request from Outsiders Bar and Grill to host a beer garden in front of the business. The beer garden area would not be to the mid-point of Main Street, but would use the parking spaces.
Commissioners approved a Chanute High School Homecoming parade Oct. 7 on Main from Forest to Katy Park. Main Street will remain closed between Highland to Evergreen during a 3 pm pep rally at the Main Street Pavilion.
“Go Big Blue,” Commissioner Tim Fairchild commented.
The commission approved a Neighborhood Revitalization Program application for Marvin and Debbie Eagle for a commercial building at 219 W. 38th. It granted a six-month extension to Better Properties for a project at 1129 S. Forest, which developer Bernie Neyer said he expects to complete in about 30 days.
Commissioners appointed Jade Gardener and Amy Gough to fill two of three vacancies on the Parks Advisory Board.
Newman reported that bids are due Oct. 20 for a project at the intersection of 21st and Plummer, which should take about 90 to 120 days.
Commissioners approved resolutions to declare properties at 605 S. Ashby, owned by Jacob D. Sanchez; 720 S. Malcolm, owned by Charlotte and Beatrice Ellison; 115 N. Washington and 1302 S. Highland, owned by Chanute Storage and Rentals; 1714 S. Highland, owned by Markham LLC; 516 N. Central, owned by Jay Alan Tredway; 906 S. Steuben, owned by Pedro R. and Merida Oxlaj, Vicente Ramos and Roxana Leslie; 112 N. Evergreen, owned by Raymie Tenielle Washington; and 902 N. Steuben, owned by Danny Walton, in violation of city code.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.