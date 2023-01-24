Chanute Class of 1965 graduate Ron Goltry has penned “Vera of the Prairie,” a captivating tale of perseverance and faith.
“Vera of the Prairie” is an engaging historical fiction that follows a family on a journey across the country from Chicago to Kansas through danger, adventure and unexpected lessons on life.
Goltry grew up on a farm outside Chanute. He is a veteran of six years in the Navy, where he was trained in electronics. His electronics career took him from Kansas to Kentucky for 28 years where he retired.
In his retirement years, Goltry enjoys writing fiction, reading quality literature, photography and drawing. He also enjoys spending time with his grandchildren.
He now lives near Raleigh, North Carolina, with his wife, Mary.
In discussing the book, Goltry said, “In 1849, a young and determined urban family departs Chicago to make an incredible 700-mile trek across the plains of Illinois and hills of Missouri to settle in Indian Territory called Kansas. Challenged by storms and thieves, the Walker family completes their months-long trek with five children, four horses, and much resolve. They settle into their new home to establish a homestead in the tallgrass of Kansas. Vera had a hard life with many trials and tribulations, but her faith and trust in God never wavered.”
“Vera of the Prairie” is now available for purchase.
