MATT RESNICK
Korenne Wolken has been tapped as the new director of ANW Special Education Co-op. Currently a coordinator with ANW central office, Wolken is set to take the director reins on July 1.
ANW Co-op has recently experienced friction with USD 413 in relation to the direction of their membership with the co-op. USD 413 held a special meeting Dec. 13 for the purpose of moving forward with a potential split from ANW. After several board members expressed concern with the idea, the board held off on authorizing Superintendent Kellen Adams to sign off on paperwork notifying ANW of the district’s departure.
Adams had previously stated that he does not believe ANW is delivering the level of services necessary for USD 413 students to be successful. He also expressed safety concerns regarding the deployment of co-op staff to the district. ANW Interim Director Sheila Coronado strongly refuted assertions made by USD 413 administrators.
Coronado said that she believes the hiring of Wolken will be beneficial for both parties. Wolken currently spends time in her current role coordinating ANW staff at Chanute Elementary, as well as the Iola school district.
Wolken’s contract as director was unanimously approved at ANW’s regular monthly meeting in December. ANW had previously launched a search for a new director through the Kansas Association of School Boards, which included a screening of candidates.
“I think it will be a great, positive change for everyone,” Coronado said. “She will bring some fresh ideas and youthfulness to the table.”
Coronado said Wolken brings a teacher’s perspective to the position.
“She has experience with different levels of kids,” she said, “and kids with different disabilities.”
Coronado thinks that Wolken’s familiarity with USD 413 will be positive in terms of future relations between the two entities.
“I’m hopeful that the communication can be better and continually improve,” Coronado said. “She has very good communication skills, and I believe she will do everything in her power to bring people together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.