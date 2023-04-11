A patron who spoke during Monday evening’s USD 413 Board of Education meeting presented falsehoods while making public forum remarks, Superintendent Kellen Adams told The Tribune.
Sam Smeed was one of the speakers who was formally admonished by the board for taking aim at Adams during previous BOE appearances, and again let loose Monday night. Adams was not present for that portion of the meeting, but was apprised of it later that evening.
Smeed’s speech centered on a meeting Adams held with roughly 15 parents of district students. The meeting took place Feb. 9 at Community National Bank and Trust. Adams added that the meeting was suggested by an employee of CNB&T, who is also a parent of a district student.
While he was under no obligation to oblige, Adams indicated that the meeting was held to assuage the fears of parents opposed to the preferences of Chanute High School transgender students.
Smeed noted that Adams wanted the meeting kept secret, and that those involved had to agree to that stipulation.
“He didn’t want any of the board members to know, or anyone else in the community to know,” Smeed said. “We actually had to agree to that as part of that meeting.
“He told us that he agreed with our view on the transgender issue.”
Adams said that Smeed was not present for the meeting, and because of that, he questioned Smeed’s credibility.
“Mr. Smeed was not at that meeting and he said that he was,” Adams said. “I’m telling you that Sam Smeed was never in that room, unless he was in disguise.”
Smeed also claimed that Adams spoke negatively of the district’s transgender policy.
“He took it a step further by saying that if he had kids in this district he would remove them from the district,” Smeed said. “So how is that not a conflict of interest — to have a superintendent that wouldn’t even allow his own kids in our district — if he had (kids)?”
Adams told The Tribune that if he did have children, they would be enrolled in the district.
“The claim that he made is entirely false,” Adams said. “That is not what I said to those parents.”
Adams said that the group of parents exhibited frustration with the district’s transgender policy, and sought input on other ways to address the issue.
“My first suggestion was that if you are that adamant about changing this, run for the Board of Education,” Adams said, noting that five seats are coming open for this year’s election. “Other than some laughter at that suggestion, only one individual thought they might be interested, or that it was a good idea.”
Adams’ second piece of advice related to students.
“I tell people this all the time, whether it’s about Chanute or otherwise, that there are 286 school districts in the state,” he said. “So if you’re not happy with the current policies of your school district, then take your children somewhere else. Here in southeast Kansas, you have the ability to take your students to other districts, so that was my recommendation to them.”
He added that the meeting was productive.
“I knew where all the parents stood on the issue,” he said. “It was cordial and professional, and we had productive dialogue on this contentious issue.”
KOMA and KORA
Smeed said he was speaking for “board transparency,” and his presentation was heavily focused on the Kansas Open Meetings Act (KOMA) and the Kansas Open Records Act (KORA).
“It seems like you may have violated that a couple times,” he said.
Without evidence, Smeed implied that board members were in violation of KOMA, alleging that they had engaged in discussion on board-related topics outside the official capacity of a meeting. Smeed harkened back to the March BOE meeting, and the apology issued to Adams and another citizen by BOE President Brad LaRue on behalf of the board.
“When you issued your apology, it was given (as) an apology from the entire board,” Smeed said. “That means that all of you must have agreed to that, which means you had an interactive discussion at some point. That’s a KOMA violation.”
Adams countered.
“That is also inaccurate. That was a statement made specifically by board leadership. It was read by the president,” Adams said, referencing LaRue and vice president Heather Guernsey. “It’s a duty of the board president to preside over meetings, and that includes making statements such as that. Making a statement like that does not have to have the approval of all board members. Think about how inefficient it would be if we had to get the whole board together every time that one person wanted to make a statement.”
Smeed noted that he also believed the board violated KOMA with its switch several months ago to move the public forum from the beginning to the end of its meetings.
“Unless the change was made by a minority, and none of you knew about that until you showed up to the meeting, (it’s) a KOMA violation,” he said.
Smeed indicated that another KOMA violation transpired when board member Scott McKinney’s motion for restrictive transgender policy failed at the March meeting. During board dialogue related to the motion, it was noted that some board members had discussed the topic in some capacity. It was also noted by board member Cassie Cleaver that she did not receive information she had requested from McKinney regarding the rationale for his motion.
“KOMA violation,” Smeed said. “The penalty for this could be $500 per (board) member, per violation.”
Smeed also sought electronic communications made between board members that mentioned his name.
“And any communication that talks about anyone in opposition to the transgender issue,” he said, also asking for electronic communication related to the other alleged KOMA violations.
“I’m doing this because I feel like there has been some things happening behind the scenes,” he said.
Smeed indicated that he planned on filing a formal complaint to the Kansas AG’s Office, noting that he expects to receive preferential treatment from Kris Kobach’s office.
“It pays to have friends in high places,” Smeed said.
Adams said that no such communication had taken place.
“There is not any of that communication,” he said.
Smeed then distributed a packet of information to board members that outlined his demands.
Adams believes that Smeed will likely come up empty-handed.
“The majority of the requests are likely going to be protected under attorney-client privilege,” he said. “As to the question of communications, ours are limited in nature anyway.”
Adams is not aware of a single KOMA or KORA violation.
“That is something we specifically pay attention to and are very judicious about,” he said.
KOMA guidelines apply to the majority of a board, in this case, four or more members. Adams said that the 413 BOE is no different than other school boards that engage in private discussions involving three or fewer members. Adams also hit back at Smeed’s claim about moving the public forum to the end of the agenda.
“You don’t have the entire board get together to set the agenda,” he said, noting that four or more members would trigger a quorum, resulting in an official meeting. “When the board approves the agenda is when the official action is taken. But a majority of the board is not needed when an agenda is set. Invariably, if a majority of the board does not approve an agenda, then that’s when that discussion takes place.”
