In this file photo, USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams replies to a question as board member Jeff Caldwell looks on. 

A patron who spoke during Monday evening’s USD 413 Board of Education meeting presented falsehoods while making public forum remarks, Superintendent Kellen Adams told The Tribune.

Sam Smeed was one of the speakers who was formally admonished by the board for taking aim at Adams during previous BOE appearances, and again let loose Monday night. Adams was not present for that portion of the meeting, but was apprised of it later that evening.

