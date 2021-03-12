MATT RESNICK
Chanute High School’s tradition-rich wrestling program features 22 State champions, including four two-time champs: Sonny Manley, Justin Bancroft, Cameron Jesseph, and Brayden Dillow.
Manley became the school’s first State wrestling champion, winning the first of his back-to-back titles his junior campaign in 1985. Manley went on to have a stellar collegiate wrestling career, accentuated by his Big 8 Conference championship at the University of Nebraska. He also qualified for nationals, and was a four-year letterman.
At Chanute, Manley made it to the State finals his sophomore campaign, leading to his triumphant breakthrough as a junior.
Manley competed in the 185-pound weight division as a sophomore and junior, then in the heavyweight division at 215 pounds as a senior. He went undefeated in both his junior and senior seasons, going a combined 64-0.
In an interview with the Tribune, Manley fondly reflected upon his prep career.
“I’m proud of the fact I’ll always be Chanute’s first State champion,” he said. “That was a great feeling. I’m also really proud that we had four guys in a row win heavyweight State champion.”
Because there was no junior high wrestling program in Chanute at the time, Manley and four of his teammates worked out with the high school squad beginning in seventh grade.
“Our joke is we were the ‘Fab 5,”’ he said with a chuckle.
Manley said qualifying for State as a sophomore sparked his run of excellence. Only eight per division qualified that year, before it was expanded to 16 the following season.
“That was kind of a big deal to qualify,” he said.
Manley sprang a major upset in the semifinals before succumbing to his opponent in the title match.
“That loss made me hungry to come back even stronger,” he said.
Manley coached the program’s newest two-time State champ, Brayden Dillow, during his youth wrestling days.
“I always thought Brayden was going to be a State champion,” Manley said, adding that he traveled to Salina last year to support Chanute as they won the State title.
Manley summed up his experience by saying he’s proud to be part of the group that’s considered the foundation of the powerhouse program.
“There’s a brotherhood in wrestling,” he said, adding that he also coached Bancroft, and is “pretty tight” with Jesseph.
‘Welcome to the club’
“I sent Brayden a message after he won State this year: ‘Welcome to the club.’”
Dillow, an NCAA Division 1 commit to the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, is fresh off back-to-back State championships.
Dillow credited much of his success on the mat to 13th-year CHS head coach Andy Albright. The 182-pound Dillow said that coming into his senior season, he was putting too much pressure on himself to replicate his splendid junior campaign.
“Coach Albright helped me get over the mental aspect of it,” he said, adding that getting over the mental hurdle was the key to his success. “Now that I’ve accomplished this feat, it’s great to realize that I’ve done something that not many people in this program have done. And I feel honored by how people have received my accomplishment.”
Like Manley before him, Dillow said falling short at State his sophomore season was a major turning point.
“I had been wrestling for around 10 years, so to not place at that tournament was almost embarrassing,” he said. “It made me second-guess if I had a future in college wrestling. It made me re-evaluate whether I was being honest with myself, and if I was doing the right things. And then I completely bought in that summer leading into my junior year.”
Albright said the showing at State that year was devastating for Dillow.
“Some people take a loss and it puts them in the wrong direction,” Albright said. “It kind of pushed Brayden towards another direction. He started wrestling better, and dedicating his time to the weight room, and watching film. It was definitelwy a turning point in his career.”
Dillow has overcome a multitude of injuries, dating back to his youth wrestling days.
“He’s one of the most mentally tough kids I’ve ever been around,” Albright said. “I think his willingness to work is what makes him so special. He just has that drive.”
Two-out-of-three
Jesseph, a 2009 grad of CHS, won State as a sophomore and senior, while finishing runner-up as a junior. A late-bloomer in the sport, Albright called Jesseph the most naturally-gifted wrestler he’s ever coached.
“He started wrestling in seventh grade, and just absolutely excelled at it,” Albright said. “A lot of our kids started wrestling in elementary school. Cameron picked it up and was just an absolute natural at it. It was like a fish to water.”
Albright said looking back it was “strange” how good Jesseph was. “How quickly he could pick up things and apply them in big matches. He won 30 matches as a freshman. We knew he was going to be good. He always loved big matches; he wanted to wrestle the best kids.”
Jesseph said his prep wrestling career helped him grow as a person.
“It prepared me for life,” he said.
Jesseph’s favorite memory was from his State semifinal match his junior year. He upset Paola product Matthew Noblet, who was considered the heavy favorite to win State at 125 pounds.
“Coach Albright and I came up with a game plan, and we stuck to it,” Jesseph said. “(Noblet) was the real deal. That was one of the best wins of my high school career.”
Jesseph said Albright was the most influential person in his life throughout his high school career, and the two remain close friends to this day.
Loss avenged
A 2001 CHS alum, Bancroft notched State championships his junior and senior seasons in the 189-pound weight division.
One of Bancroft’s top memories was the final match of his Chanute High career, winning the State title match via a first-period pin. Making it even sweeter, Bancroft successfully avenged the lone loss he suffered that season.
Bancroft said he struggled early in his career with self-confidence. That changed after he qualified for State as a sophomore. Despite placing sixth, Bancroft defeated the eventual State champion four times during the regular season.
“It was kind of a confidence-booster,” he said. “Especially once it was thrown in my face by Coach (Methvin).”
Albright, the longest-tenured wrestling coach in CHS history, praised Bancroft for his feats on the mat.
“Justin came from a wrestling family,” he said. “His brother was also a State champ. I didn’t know I was going to be a Chanute coach at the time, but I remember watching him throw a headlock against his opponent to win the State championship.”
