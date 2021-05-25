GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners will consider their next step on regulating wind-powered renewable energy and other development in the county.
Commissioners met Tuesday with Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez, who has been working with an advisory committee on the county’s moratorium on further wind development. Godinez said the committee has reached a juncture where it was unsure about legalities.
A Kansas Senate bill that governs wind-power setbacks and other issues is stuck in committee. Godinez said there seems to be a consensus that people do not want county-wide zoning and they were unsure about zoning specific to one business.
Godinez said the committee has had some spirited discussions, with extreme positions on both sides.
“Everybody’s very passionate about the subject,” he said.
County Counselor Seth Jones said zoning is the best method to regulate development.
“It’s not necessarily an easy process,” he said.
“Without the zoning in place, it’s awful hard to restrict the business,” Commission Chair Nic Galemore said.
Godinez said an industry-specific zoning would be tough to defend long term.
Jones said the next step would be to put together a comprehensive plan to consider adopting.
“If you’re going to regulate land use, do it right,” he said. “Don’t do it halfway.”
Commissioner Gail Klaassen asked whether the county had previously considered regulating hog farms. Godinez said the area’s watershed tends to prevent hog or chicken operations, although Appraiser Bob McElroy said there is a hog farm under consideration for the county.
Jones said a moratorium cannot last indefinitely, and the current wind energy moratorium expires in September. The moratorium does not cover solar energy development or anything but wind, and a solar generation facility recently went online in Neosho County.
County resident LeRoy Burk addressed the commission about care of county roads used by developer Apex Clean Energy for construction of the Neosho Ridge Wind project. He said Harper Road between 70th and 80th and Elk Road between 60th and 70th are not up to the standard that Apex is supposed to return them to after use.
Burk also urged the commission to consider spot zoning, which he said would not require a public vote, and said tractor-trailer trucks are crossing 15-ton bridges on 70th Road near Galesburg.
Apex is supposed to maintain the roads to preconstruction standard or improve them, under a Road Use Agreement, but Commissioner Paul Westhoff said the company will not do anything now that the project is finished.
“That damn contract that two of the commissioners signed ain’t worth spit,” Westhoff said. “Ain’t got no teeth.”
County Clerk Heather Elsworth said Apex had posted a $500,000 bond for road work at the start of the project, which the county could claim to fund repairs.
Jones said the roads need to be fixed, then the county should find out what caused the issue. The county is waiting on an engineering study at the project conclusion.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown agreed the roads need work.
“These people that are complaining have legitimate complaints,” he said, adding that some roads are worse than he has ever seen them.
Brown said he contacted Apex, but has not received a response. At one point, Elk Road was closed last week between 70th and 80th roads.
Brown said he does not have the manpower to fix the roads without hiring out, and he is not sure if $500,000 will be enough to repair roads in the project area. He said the commission should consider legal action.
Later in the meeting, Westhoff read a letter from a county resident complaining about the condition of 90th Road from Elk to Harper, and other areas.
In other business, the commission talked to Godinez and with Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp about the American Rescue Plan, a federal funding program to assist local areas after the COVID-19 pandemic. Kent-Culp said they are developing plans for how the county will spend the $3.2 million it expects.
Klaassen said she is not in a hurry and wants to use the funds wisely. Galemore said he wants to use the broadest brush he can paint with, and suggested a property-tax relief package.
Godinez said the previous household assistance was very impactful. He said the last assistance program felt like a shotgun, but this program is more surgical.
County 911 Director Lori Nally reported that she met with the Galesburg city council and other area fire chiefs about the Galesburg fire department. She said the council hired a new chief, but has no radio or other equipment.
Nally said that Galesburg has attempted to get back equipment from former volunteer firefighters and has ordered radios.
She also proposed the county use the ARP funds to construct a multi-agency station near Galesburg to improve ambulance, fire and sheriff services in the southern part of the county, and also provide dispatching backup.
