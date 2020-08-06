GREG LOWER
A city employee tested has positive for COVID-19 after a weekend gathering.
Interim City Manager Todd Newman notified Chanute commissioners and other officials Thursday morning that the employee tested positive after attending a wedding at a local church and the reception at a local event center. Two other employees who also attended have been sent home for 14-day quarantines.
Newman said he and Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer met with other city employees and they feel they are not in jeopardy. Newman said the employee who tested positive was only at work Wednesday and wore his mask all day.
Newman said he also notified Neosho County Health Department Director Teresa Starr.
As of Tuesday, the Neosho County Health Department reported the county had 13 active cases out of a total of 62 reported. Forty-nine have recovered.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment update on Wednesday reported three Neosho County cases hospitalized and 918 negative test results.
Six of 11 Chanute school district leadership team members were reported Monday as testing positive for the disease after a meeting July 27-29 in Branson, Mo. One was reportedly hospitalized.
Since the start of July, when Neosho County and Chanute city commissioners voted to opt out of a mask mandate, Neosho County has had 25 cases. Allen County, which mandated face masks, has had 10.
