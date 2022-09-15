With a new cycle of utility bills going out, Chanute officials are warning customers about possible sticker shock.
High temperatures and high fuel prices in July and August will hit utility bills with a one-two punch this month.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This service applies to you if your subscription has not yet expired on our old site. You will have continued access until your subscription expires; then you will need to purchase an ongoing subscription through our new system. Please contact The Chanute Tribune office at 620-431-4100 if you have any questions
This service is a courtesy for our print subscribers to give them access to our online edition at no additional cost - if you haven't registered on the new site, you must do it now before you do anything else.
With a new cycle of utility bills going out, Chanute officials are warning customers about possible sticker shock.
High temperatures and high fuel prices in July and August will hit utility bills with a one-two punch this month.
Summer months are usually a peak period for electricity use because of air conditioning during temperatures of up to 100 degrees. Normally, the city lowers its summer utility cost by generating its own electricity from a natural gas-powered turbine, since gas prices usually fall from decreased heating demand.
This past year, natural gas prices instead increased over the summer, so Chanute’s ability to mitigate its electric cost was marginal.
Natural gas prices for October delivery closed at $9.114 per unit Tuesday before dropping later in the week. On Sept. 15, 2021, it was $5.335, and prices have been above $3.56 since Dec. 26, 2021. In June 2020, summer gas prices dropped to $1.495.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.