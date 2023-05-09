Larry Dale Wiles 73, of Arlington, Texas passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. Larry was born on November 20, 1948, in Chanute, Kansas, the son of Robert Wiles and Lois Spence. Larry graduated in 1966 from Chanute High School. After High School he enlisted in the US Air Force and served from 1968-1972, (1970-1971) in Thailand. He married Cathy Greve in 1969 and had one son. Larry moved back to Chanute after serving in the Air Force. He moved to Texas in 1976 developing his career in owning and operating in the Sonic Drive In businesses. He retired in 2008.
Survived by wife, Cathy of the home. Son, Troy and his wife Catherine of Bedford, Texas and 4 grandchildren. Granddaughters, Sarah and her husband Ian of Fort Worth, Texas, and Chloe of Bedford, Texas. Grandsons, Andrew and his wife Barbara of Fort Worth, Texas and Jacob of Bedford, Texas. Step-mother, Jane Wiles of Chanute. Brother, Mike Wiles and wife Pam of Petrolia. Sister, Twyla and husband Roger Shull of Chanute. Step-brother, Steve Spence of Chanute, Step-sister, Phyllis Mann of Williamsburg, KS. Barbara and her husband Dewayne Livingood of Chanute, and Janet and her husband Bill Stanley of Wichita. Many nieces and nephews.
