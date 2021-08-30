GREG LOWER
Lions Club members in Chanute passed a quiet 75th anniversary Sunday.
President Sam Ward said no observances were held for the anniversary of the local charter.
The club has resumed meetings on the first Monday of each month following the COVID-19 pandemic. During the school year, members meet at Neosho County Community College and during the summer they meet at Opie’s restaurant or each other’s homes.
Ward has been involved for almost 35 years, although member Charlie Ritz is the longest-serving current member. Ward said the club has 11 total members and attendance is eight or nine at meetings.
Former member Dean Dillard said that during the 1980s membership was around 40.
“There were some wonderful guys I worked with,” he said.
Dillard said he joined a Lions Club chapter in western Kansas when a principal at a school where he taught invited him. He continued as a member after moving to Chanute, but said he has dropped out since retirement.
Ward said it is hard to get younger people involved in civic organizations because they are busy with their own families.
“It just seems to be kind of rough,” he said.
Dillard remembered the Lions used to have a hamburger stand at events such as Mexican Fiesta and activities downtown. Ward said they now set up once a year to hand out candy bars and accept donations, and also had a 50-50 fundraiser before the pandemic.
The Lions Club has emphasized vision conservation worldwide. The international club is the largest civic organization in the world and has been around for more than 100 years.
Besides collecting eyeglasses, the club raises funds to help people buy glasses and for vision programs.
“That’s kind of been our main focus,” Ward said.
He hopes to continue serving with the Lions.
“I hope we can stick around for quite a while longer,” Ward said.
Of about 37 signatures on the 1946 charter above, decipherable names included J. Willard Johnson, O.A. Jameson, William James Walker, Orville L. Moulton, Buford C. Fisher, Orville S. Hedges, Donald W. VanDyke, Bernard B. Wyatt, V.C. Buttermore, Lyman C. Shaner, Verne C. McKelvy, Wayne Smith, Merle L. Margrove, Robert Koch, Elery L. Collins, Clifford L. Gibson, George L. Ashley, George Lightfoot, Buford D. Winters, Bert E. McGuire, Everett Wiles, Damon Hoover, Harold C. Palmer, Rex E. Truitt, Kenneth Myers, Dean Stone, Quinton Nelson, Don J. Hollowell, LeRoy Wells, Jr., Byron Clark, Gaylord E. Bauer, Tony Moon, and John C. McCall.
