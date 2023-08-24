PITTSBURG – Freeman Health System President and Chief Executive Officer Paula Baker announced plans Wednesday for the region’s largest provider of health care services to construct a full-service hospital in Pittsburg.
Pittsburg already has a hospital, Ascension Via Christi, which is a level three trauma center.
“The residents of Pittsburg and Southeast Kansas deserve the best and at Freeman Health System we are committed to providing just that – quality, innovative healthcare in your own backyard,” Baker said.
During a press conference Wednesday morning, a rendition of the new hospital – which will offer 50 beds and span 170,000 square feet – was unveiled. Upon completion, the hospital will create between 500 and 1,000 new jobs in Southeast Kansas.
“Hospitals are central to the success and well-being of every community, adding to the vibrancy and strength of our local communities,” Baker said. “Over the last several years, numerous business and community leaders have urged Freeman to expand their services in Southeast Kansas, and we are very excited to take this next step.”
Freeman already possesses a sizeable footprint in Pittsburg, thanks to several primary care clinics, an outpatient surgery center and a comprehensive medical oncology program. Additionally, earlier this month, Freeman continued its partnership as the exclusive provider of sports medicine for Pittsburg State University athletics.
“Everything we have built over the last decade in Southeast Kansas has been with you (residents) in mind,” Baker said. “It’s time for Freeman to do this.”
The new Freeman Pittsburg hospital will offer a full array of services including an emergency department, cardiac services, an intensive care unit, maternity, pediatrics, outpatient/inpatient surgery – including robotic procedures – as well as medical and radiation oncology, among other key services. New physicians, nurses and technicians will also be recruited to provide health care in Pittsburg, Baker said.
Freeman officials are now working with an architectural team to finalize building plans and to identify an optimal location in Pittsburg to begin construction.
“We are fast-tracking this project as much as humanly possible,” Baker said. “If you live in Pittsburg or the surrounding communities, you have no doubt experienced the impact of Freeman Health System in your hometowns. Southeast Kansas and Pittsburg are very important to Freeman, and we have made significant investments in your communities to ensure you have the highest quality health care available. Many of you have already entrusted your care to us and we are honored to be your healthcare provider.”
