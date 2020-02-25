Soupline organizers wrapped up their 2020 effort Tuesday evening and will present $20,500 to the Alliance of Churches for Christian Living.
The annual fundraising event to assist people with utilities and other needs did not raise as much as last year, but chairperson Janice Weeks said it was a good Soupline.
This year, Soupline raised $5,125 for ACCL emergency funds and $15,375 for utility funds. Last year it provided $5,500 for emergencies and $16,500 for utilities.
Expenses for the event totaled $5,005. Soupline served 718 dine-in meals and 608 carry-out meals at the Masonic Lodge, with 1,123 satellite deliveries from St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Advance and in-house donations totaled $3,174. Although advance ticket sales were down roughly $200, the sale of 378 pies was up by $200. Grocery expenses were down by $92, but the cost of insurance was up.
Organizers will meet early in December to plan the next Soupline, which will be held Feb. 4, 2021.
