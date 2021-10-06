GREG LOWER
A popular Chanute business will mark its 75th year Saturday morning.
Cleaver Farm & Home, 21st and Santa Fe, will have games, giveaways and food from 9 am to 2 pm Saturday.
“It’s a celebration, but it’s a lot (more about) customer appreciation,” Cassie Cleaver said. “We wouldn’t be here without them.”
Curt Cleaver started the company in 1946 with a small livestock and scrap metal business on the outskirts of town. Today it is run by the third generation of the Cleaver family on 14 acres on south Santa Fe and three other locations.
“The fourth generation works here,” Cleaver said, noting that three members of the next generation are in middle and high school. “They do work, but they’re not in charge.”
As part of the festivities, members of the Wildcat District 4-H will have a Dog Agility show at 1 pm Saturday.
Games will include basketball shooting and axe throwing. In addition to free hot dogs and popcorn, there will be food trucks and local vendors on-site.
Giveaways will include a grill, feeders, coolers and tools.
The business will also have a patio sale with special feed pricing.
Eldon Cleaver incorporated his father’s business in 1981 and moved to a larger location on south Santa Fe in 1989. He sold part interest to his sons Chris and Jason in 2000. After earning business degrees at Pittsburg State University, they took over the rest of the business a decade later.
It hasn’t always been easy, but the company has continued to grow.
“Like every business, we go through highs and lows,” Cleaver said.
Today the retail store covers 20,000 square feet of showroom and office space and 45,000 square feet of covered storage. Wholly-owned subsidiaries include The Glass Depot in Chanute and The Rental Station in Chanute, Iola and Arkansas City.
The business has a design team and carries a line of cabinetry for kitchen and bath. In addition to its lumber yard, steel yard, landscape stones and decorative rock, it sells building supplies, paint and hardware, pole barns and farm and garden supplies. The company has 65 to 80 employees at any one time.
“We couldn’t do anything of what we do without our team,” Cleaver said, adding that some employees have been there more than 30 years and some for close to 40.
They recently added three large lumber buildings and last expanded the showroom in 2013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.