MATT RESNICK
The USD 413 Board of Education made quick work of its agenda at Monday evening’s regular monthly meeting.
Part of the board’s consent agenda included the establishment of regular meeting times and dates for regular monthly meetings in the upcoming school year. Every other meeting will rotate amongst Chanute High School, Royster Middle School, Chanute Elementary School and Lincoln Early Learning Center. The remaining meetings will take place at the district’s new headquarters office.
“I think there’s value in getting into each building at least once and seeing that educational environment,” Superintendent Kellen Adams told the board.
While meetings are slated to take place at 5:30 pm, Adams proposed holding one of the meetings during regular school hours.
“I’d like to talk about getting into the building while students or staff are there,” he said, “and I realize that’s a commitment during your workday.”
Adams proposed holding a regular monthly meeting at noon on Jan. 10 at CHS.
“The high school principal can engage that,” Adams said. “Maybe students can watch part of that democratic process. I think there will be value in seeing that environment when it’s live.”
The newest school board member agreed.
“I think that seeing people face-to-face, and letting them see the board is very important,” board member Dennis Franks said.
The board also reorganized, electing Cassie Cleaver as board president. Cleaver is set to hold this position for two years before the next rotation occurs. Cleaver was also appointed as the board’s ANW Special Education Cooperative Board alternate, while Brad LaRue retained his position as ANW delegate. Jeff Caldwell was elected as vice president.
Ross Hendrickson was appointed as the board’s governmental relations representative for the Kansas Association of School Boards. Other appointments included Tamara Slane as board clerk, Jamie Ortiz as deputy clerk, and Kathleen Standley as district treasurer.
“We did a lot of heavy lifting with July reorganization,” Adams said after the meeting. “It was a very productive and efficient meeting.”
Student and
teacher recognition
Several members of the 2020-21 CHS journalism team were present and honored by the board for their achievements. Guided by instructor Dustin Fox, they captured their third consecutive Kansas Scholastic Press Association Class 4A state journalism crown in May.
“(They) set a state record in points this year,” Fox told the board. “We needed every single one of them, as we beat Bishop Miege by a single point for the title. A pretty amazing accomplishment in a trying year.”
Following Fox’s presentation, the Chanute High softball team was recognized by the board. Joined by four members from her squad, head coach Beth Jackett ran down All-Conference and other accolades received by those team members.
Jackett herself was then honored, as she was recently tabbed as Kansas Coaches Association female middle school/junior high Coach of the Year. In addition to her softball coaching duties, Jackett is also Royster Middle School’s eighth-grade head volleyball coach.
“She’s done that for 10 years,” said former Royster assistant principal Chris Shields. “She’s always been known as someone who is extremely organized and disciplined — runs an excellent program.”
In other agenda items,
the board approved:
• CES music instructor Mendy Burnett to teach music lessons on school property.
• Hannah Wolf to provide private tutoring in her classroom.
• Amy Rhodes to teach music lessons at RMS.
• Terri Lund to host fitness classes at RMS.
413 garage sale
Through the USD 413 Foundation, the district held a three-day garage sale at Central Park Pavilion last week. Cleaver said sales exceeded expectations.
“The garage sale was amazing,” Cleaver told The Tribune. “Our community donated some really great items. And it looks like we made a third of our school supply budget for the year.”
Adams said he appreciates the effort that Cleaver and the foundation put into the garage sale. w
“All the work, effort and time that goes into that,” Adams said. “That’s not you and I on our garage driveway. It’s a little bigger than that.”
While the final tally is not yet available, Adams said the money raised is going to provide dollars directly back into the classroom.
“For kids, for teachers — which is great,” he said. “The foundation has several different mechanisms to direct those funds. Some are going to go directly back into classrooms by way of grants. Some of those items are going to be directly donated to teachers. Some of it will go to consignment. So it doesn’t just go to one single source.”
First official meeting
Franks, CEO of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, described his experience during his first official meeting as a board member, after being appointed to fill a vacant seat.
“This first meeting has opened up my eyes a little bit more,” he said, “and I see it as a great opportunity.”
Franks lauded the students and teachers who were recognized.
“Having those young kids here, as well as the teachers — the work they do is absolutely amazing,” he said. “So, I really feel like I’m in the right place.”
