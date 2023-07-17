The Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees has announced the hiring of three people to fill coaching positions at the college.
At last week’s meeting, trustees approved the hiring of Brycen Ellis as the assistant men’s and women’s track and field coach; Kaitlyn Keathley as the assistant women’s basketball coach; and Samantha Gastineau as assistant cheer coach.
The board also gave its approval to hire James Adam as an English instructor; Sherry Harris as the full-time financial aid specialist; and Amy Ranabargar as the administrative assistant to president and clerk of the board.
Resignations included Harris as part-time financial aid specialist; Kyle Bures as director of the Teaching and Learning Center; Saige Vandiver as assistant softball coach; Elomataz (Abe) Elmamoun as biology instructor; and Ranabarger as AA to outreach and workforce development.
President Dr. Brian Inbody reported a 15% increase over the same time last year in enrollment. Fall enrollment numbers are not finalized yet.
During the summer semester, a total of 317 students took classes, up six from 311 last summer.
In other business Thursday, trustees:
—Voted to change the time of monthly meetings to noon on the second Thursday of each month for the rest of the year.
—Approved keeping the mill levy flat for the upcoming year 2023-2024 at 39.527, the same rate as the previous year.
—Approved the residence life handbook. Changes included removal of cable television; and removal of the bike share program.
—Updated the college’s Academic Honesty Policy to include a reference to Artificial Intelligence (AI).
