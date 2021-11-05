MATT RESNICK
Neosho County Health Department is one of the few in the state of Kansas to employ a certified lactation consultant. Having been with NCHD for 13 years and in that position for 10, Stephanie Henry feels her job is extremely rewarding.
“I’m very proud of the fact of what I bring to the community and to the families,” Henry said.
An International Board Certified Lactation Consultant, Henry heads NCHD’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) breastfeeding peer counselor program. Part of her duties include instructing prenatal trimester breastfeeding education classes.
Henry referred to her department’s collaborative effort with other hospitals and physicians as a well-oiled machine. She noted that obstetricians from nine surrounding counties refer patients to her.
“We have a wonderful referral system,” she said. “We work very closely with physicians and hospitals.”
Henry typically establishes a relationship with clients while they’re pregnant and keeps in touch throughout delivery and beyond.
“I see them within 24 to 48 hours of hospital discharge after they deliver their baby, and continue to mentor them on their breastfeeding journey,” she said.
Various obstacles that may arise for mothers include the infant not latching properly or an inability to establish and maintain an adequate milk supply, Henry said.
“There are myriad problems that can happen within that first two to 10 days after delivery,” she said. “So that’s why it’s important for us to see those moms and get them the help they need as soon as possible.”
Henry noted that the issues are always individualized.
“Every mom has different challenges,” she said. “That’s why I think with physicians and hospitals and us, it’s a collaborative effort. And that warm handoff of giving them to me so that we can continue to help them through some breastfeeding problems.”
Henry said breastfeeding challenges are not exclusive to first-time moms.
“Maybe that first breastfeeding journey was excellent and successful and they had no problems,” she said. “But then the second baby came along and there was just a whole world of difference with them. I just find that every baby is different, and every mom has something different that comes up on that breastfeeding journey. Sometimes the problems don’t happen initially, and that’s why it’s great that we’re there to help families.”
Henry works with 800 to 1,200 moms a year.
“It’s not just our area,” she said, noting that she has clients traveling from Ottawa and Joplin for her services. “So it’s all over.”
Henry said breastfeeding is always a mother’s choice.
“If a mom chooses to breastfeed, we feel like that’s the best route to go,” she said. “Some moms choose not to, but we’re still going to love them and support them. That’s what our job is here at the health department.”
Henry said that mothers who are interested in her services can contact the health department and request prenatal and return-to-work counseling appointments.
“Or if they’re having problems or questions with breastfeeding,” she said.
Assessing issues between mother and infant can take two to three hours per appointment.
NCHD Director Teresa Starr said that Henry has been a blessing to the community.
“And to many communities around us because we get so many referrals from other counties,” Starr said. “It’s so important to our mothers and has raised our (success) rates so much.”
Henry said she was initially inspired to pursue her current career as a result of her own personal experience.
“My breastfeeding journey with my kiddo did not go well, and there was a big gap in the community with no support,” she said. “I was blessed enough to become a WIC breastfeeding peer counselor with the health department, and then went on to get additional schooling to be able to do this.”
Henry said she eventually wound up with a breastfeeding mentor.
“If she had not taken the time to do that, I guarantee that I would not have continued on my breastfeeding journey,” she said.
Henry has counseled some mothers through multiple pregnancies, and new referrals continue to pour into NCHD.
“It’s great to have the repeats, where you really have established a relationship with that family with the first baby, and now they’re on their third or fourth baby,” she said. “They just really, truly become your family on that journey. That’s what I love best about it.”
Much has changed in the world of breastfeeding since Henry first took the position. She said breastfeeding rates are currently excellent in Kansas, but it hasn’t always been that way.
“When I first started with the health department, initiation rates for a mom who breastfed with their infant one time after they delivered was at a low rate,” she said. “Now we’re at 90 percent. So 90 percent of the families that deliver in Neosho County latch that baby at least one time. The changes that have taken place, even the past 20 years in the world of breastfeeding — everything has just turned around.”
Henry said she also focuses on breastfeeding duration rates.
“I look at the percentage of moms who are still breastfeeding their child at six months, a year, and even beyond that,” she said, “and 40 percent of those moms are still breastfeeding at a year.”
Henry said there are many benefits of breastfeeding.
“I’m happy to say that our county realizes that,” she said. “And our physicians are doing a great job on educating moms when they’re pregnant about all the great benefits of breastfeeding.”
Henry also serves as a board member for the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition.
“They do a lot of great work with Neosho County,” Henry said, noting that the coalition is on the verge of implementing a program titled “One Big Idea,” set to begin early next year.
“It is bringing tele-lactation (services) to nine different counties in Kansas,” Henry said, adding that the program is in partnership with the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. “They actually loved the idea so much that they gave us an extra $2,000 for the grant.
“The overall project goal is to increase the rates of exclusive breastfeeding at six months of age,” she said. “So we would like to see it be closer to 60 percent of our population in the nine counties, and for them to continue on their breastfeeding journey.”
Henry also noted that many businesses in Chanute support breastfeeding, including Chanute Public Library, Cardinal Drugstore, Studio K Salon, Memorial Auditorium and, of course, NCHD.
“They have a nice little area where they can breastfeed or pump,” Henry said. “There’s little stickers all throughout town with different businesses (denoting) they’re a business that supports breastfeeding. And we have a grant to be able to help them do that.”
WIC program
Henry believes it’s of the utmost importance for families to be aware of the federal WIC program. The program helps provide high-nutrition food to low-income mothers, breastfeeding women, and children under the age of five. Henry said interested residents can contact NCHD to see if they qualify.
“WIC allows benefits for breastfeeding moms for the first year that they’re breastfeeding,” Henry said. “And they provide fresh fruits and vegetables, and all types of good things for those moms, as well as the babies.”
