MATT RESNICK
After several years of sagging attendance numbers, spring and winter session enrollment has significantly increased at Neosho County Community College. NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody delivered the good news during the Jan. 12 Board of Trustees meeting.
The numbers were buoyed by increased online enrollment for the four-week winter intersession, as well as an enrollment uptick at the freshly-minted Mitchell Career and Technology Center (MCTC).
Winter intersession is up by a total of five students and 30 total credit hours, for a 15 percent increase compared to last winter.
“It’s a very tiny semester, but it’s a great problem-solver for some students to be able to get another class in between the fall and spring semester,” Inbody said. “It also gives students the opportunity to earn some credit hours along the way, and I’m really excited to see more students taking advantage of that opportunity.”
Combined with the Ottawa campus, overall attendance numbers are down 1.3 percent for the year as the spring semester kicks off today.
Inbody added that the numbers are not finalized.
“Enrollment is still in flux as we start the semester,” he said. “We have some who are enrolling this week, as well as a couple of school districts that are just now turning in their (concurrent class) enrollment.”
The Chanute campus is up by a robust 18 percent for its current spring semester projection. The data presented by Inbody to the board shows the number of students up by 49 at the Chanute campus, while total credit hours skyrocketed by 553.
“A little bit of that is because MCTC — the classes that were considered off-campus are now on-campus. So it’s transferred some of that enrollment for one category to another,” Inbody explained.
Inbody noted that roughly 25 international students should also be enrolling in the coming days.
“The residence hall is as full as I’ve seen it,” he said.
Semester in review
Inbody also apprised trustees of general successes achieved by the school in recent months, which he also presented to NCCC personnel during in-service earlier that day. Those include: launching of an online course catalog; completion of the sonography lab in Ottawa; completion of NeoKan bathroom remodels; completion of the business office remodel; addition of new roofs at the softball complex; addition of a new refrigerator/freezer at the Student Union; the nursing program scoring above the national average in mandatory exams for third consecutive year; a $30,000 food pantry grant; Carl Perkins supplement awarded for the second consecutive year; successfully adapting to personnel shortages; and opening Mitchell Career and Technology Center.
For athletics: student-athletes achieved an average athletic GPA of 3.1; men’s soccer finished as KJCCC East division co-champions; Naomi Salil was the KJCCC East division cross country champion, while also making the Vice President’s Honor Roll; and men’s soccer, cross country and volleyball were all nationally ranked.
Inbody’s preview of items on the horizon included: construction of MCTC roof for remainder of building; construction of MCTC parking lot; arrival of new kitchen equipment; space revitalization (summer 2023); new program approval; opening of the greenhouse by Feb. 15; soda-blasting/repainting the softball buildings; implementation of Jenzabar state of the art financial aid automation; and the introduction of diagnostic medical sonography.
