For 131 years, editors, advertising directors and staff have successfully maintained the legacy of The Chanute Tribune. During that time, generations of publishers have reported on local happenings in the midst of a changing world. Nostalgia may make us feel protective of the vision of editors who have shepherded these publications over generations. But the reality is that newspapers always work within a shifting environment and often evolve in tough economic times.
The entire staff of The Chanute Tribune is up to the challenge of our times and looks forward to continuing to produce a great community newspaper. Significant changes will be necessary as this new team leads this paper into the next phase.
We will begin by publishing two longer print editions a week, rather than five.
Readers can expect a June 20 newspaper followed by a Tuesday and Friday publication cadence going forward. This new two-day-a-week print schedule will give our reporters more time out in the field covering local news that impacts the citizens of our communities. This change will result in your newspaper becoming more robust and hyper-local. Reporters will have more time to be in the schools, meet with business and community leaders and conduct our very important “watchdog” responsibility on behalf of the
This change will save our subscribers money. Print subscription rates will decrease commensurate with the reduction from five editions a week to two per week. Your renewal notice will reflect the discounted rate. For active subscriptions, the renewal date will be extended to ensure patrons receive the number of print editions that would have been included under the daily model.
Chanute.com will continue to be a daily source of news and information. There will be no change as far as daily website content and access is concerned. However, the digital edition will mirror the new two-day-a-week print schedule.
We believe strongly that this newspaper belongs to our community. We are stewards and curators of the life of the community. We would like to sincerely thank each and every reader, advertiser, subscriber and community member for their faith and support. We are committed to earning that faith and support for generations to come.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.