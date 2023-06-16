For 131 years, editors, advertising directors and staff have successfully maintained the legacy of The Chanute Tribune. During that time, generations of publishers have reported on local happenings in the midst of a changing world. Nostalgia may make us feel protective of the vision of editors who have shepherded these publications over generations. But the reality is that newspapers always work within a shifting environment and often evolve in tough economic times.

The entire staff of The Chanute Tribune is up to the challenge of our times and looks forward to continuing to produce a great community newspaper. Significant changes will be necessary as this new team leads this paper into the next phase.

