MATT RESNICK
Making the second of four stops to address impending budget cuts due to an enrollment-related drop in base aid, USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams fielded questions related to the district’s spending on new facilities and other projects on Wednesday at Chanute High School.
The district needs to trim approximately $922,000 from its budget by the conclusion of the fiscal year on June 30. Adams has elected to hold meetings for the purposes of addressing staff at each of the district buildings, followed by a public town hall Feb. 15. Budget cuts are likely to include staff, which has many concerned.
Royster Middle School band director Jan Rogers indicated she had conducted research into the district’s capital outlay spending during Adams’ three-year tenure in the position.
The district was sitting at $6.4 million in its capital outlay fund when Adams took the reins in 2019. That figure was slightly reduced to $5.6 million the following year, but then absorbed significant expense in 2021, dwindling to approximately $1.5 million, according to Rogers. Rogers asked Adams how the district managed to spend nearly $5 million of its capital outlay fund during that time span. The Tribune was not able to independently verify those figures prior to press time, but Adams did not dispute them.
While he did not provide price-points, Adams detailed where some of the capital outlay dollars went. He noted a recent upgrade to the track at Chanute Community Sports Complex as a major expenditure.
“The average life expectancy of a track is 10 years and we pushed 15,” he said, adding that there have also been roof issues at Chanute Elementary School. “The roof is currently encumbered in that balance.”
After the dust settles, the district is projected to spend more than $1 million on CES roofing repairs. Adams, however, said that upon completion of those repairs, the district anticipates receiving a $1.2 million insurance payout.
“I had no idea that when I interviewed we had this many problems with the CES roof,” Adams said. “Otherwise, I would have really asked (former superintendent) Steve Parsons more questions.”
The district recently spent $1.6 million to move into its new central office at 321 E. Main Street, which included a full-scale renovation. Other major purchases included a building just east of Royster Middle School, which houses Chanute Extension Academy. With Adams’ recommendation, both expenditures were approved by the Board of Education.
“Anything over $20,000 on a purchase like that requires board approval,” Adams told The Tribune after Wednesday’s meeting.
Adams noted that consolidation of all central office services was the driving force behind the move to a new facility.
“We had central office folks spread out across town,” he said. “We also identified that there was an opportunity to expand our Pre-K (program). But in order to do that, we had to create space — the capacity to expand Pre-K.”
Adams said that having centralized headquarters fills the need for additional training space.
“That would be a secondary benefit to that,” he said. “Now we have two, arguably three, meeting or training spaces that we didn’t have before.”
During the post-meeting interview with The Tribune, Adams circled back to a question posited by Rogers.
“We can and still should do capital outlay improvements, even when there is declining enrollment,” he said. “But the issue for folks is understanding that capital outlay cannot be expenses for operation salaries.”
Adams was referencing a question Rogers had about the hiring of another administrator at Chanute Elementary School. The board recently approved the hiring of former retired USD 413 administrator Kent Wire as a CES assistant principal.
“Why would we hire another principal at the grade school and pay whatever salary (that) is, plus his KPERS, when we know we’re in this (financial) position?” Rogers asked. “I have a problem with that. If we are in this desperate of need then why do we do those things?”
“I cannot pay any of the salaries in this room from the capital outlay fund,” Adams said. “So this issue that you’ve raised would not help solve our current problem.”
Adams could not provide an accurate total of the district’s expenditures in the realm of building acquisitions and remodeling over the past two years, nor a total in reserves and any plans to spend that money.
“I don’t have the exact numbers,” he said. “But it sounds like Jan (Rogers) does, so she’s the one to ask.
“I do know this in very round numbers – when I arrived, the balance in capital outlay was $6.4 million. And I think Jan hit on it — the balance at the end of the last fiscal year, start of the new school year, was $1.5 million. So in very round numbers, we’ve expensed $5 million out of the capital outlay fund.”
Also broached during the meeting was a $500,000 donation made to Neosho County Community College for its newly-minted Mitchell Career and Technical Education Center. The hope is that Chanute High School students will benefit from the expanded opportunities the center provides.
As the meeting concluded, CHS science instructor Mandy Duling asked Adams what the goal of the meeting was.
“Was it to scare people?” Duling asked.
Adams told the Tribune that the meetings are designed to be informative.
“My intent is not to scare one bit,” he said. “I believe that people deserve to know the issue in front of us and the first steps we’re taking. And right now, these (meetings) are very much an informational stage.”
The next phase of Adams’ blueprint is to ask for ideas from staff.
“Not really the intent of today, but that step will be coming next,” he said.
Adams is scheduled to address CES staff today.
