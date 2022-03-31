MATT RESNICK
The USD 413 Board of Education is set to address a vacancy created by the sudden departure of first-term board member Alex Rodriquez. At its regular meeting scheduled for Monday morning at Chanute High School, the board plans to begin formal proceedings to fill the vacancy, after also accepting Rodriquez’s resignation.
Rodriquez previously told The Tribune that he resigned due to philosophical differences with Superintendent Kellen Adams, as well as the decision to not fill the position of a second band director after a retirement.
It’s the second time in a year that the board has operated at less than full capacity. With nine months remaining in his term, former board member Gary Wheeler submitted his resignation last spring. While several individuals vied for Wheeler’s open seat, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center CEO Dennis Franks was ultimately chosen to fill it. Franks then lost his bid for election in November, as Rodriquez, Heather Guernsey and Matt Godinez were election-night victors. Adams previously expressed confidence that the board could operate at a high level while shorthanded last year, but said that he prefers it be at full capacity.
BOE tour
Monday’s meeting has been moved up from its normal 5:30 pm start time to 8 am in order to accommodate a classroom observation tour for selected board members and administrators. The tour has a total of 12 classrooms listed for observation.
“It has been a goal to provide an opportunity for the Board of Education to observe education in action — going into the classroom,” according to a statement from the district office. “With this in mind, having a meeting at 8 am provides that opportunity. I anticipate next year we will try and do the same thing, but at a different building.”
Other agenda items:
• Approval of an audit agreement with Jared, Gilmore & Phillips, PA, for the 2021-22 budget year.
• Reappointment of Betsy Olson as USD 413 representative to the Chanute Recreation Commission for an additional four-year term ending December 31, 2025.
• District ACT overview for the years 2017-22.
• Further discussion of bids for the on-site phone system.
• Acceptance of several donations.
