ERIE — In an unusual part of last week’s meeting, Neosho County Commission Chair Gail Klaassen delivered a mild-mannered rebuke of the officially-recorded minutes of the commission’s June 23 special meeting.
The drama unfolded near the tail end of the Aug. 16 regular session, when Klaassen formally requested that County Clerk Heather Elsworth replace her minutes with Klaassen’s alternate version. Klaassen’s version seeks to omit several exchanges between herself and Elsworth.
Klaassen called the special meeting over a perceived violation of protocol by 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore. Galemore categorically denied Klaassen’s assertions.
Elsworth said she believed Klaassen had been in violation of the county’s harassment policy and provided a detailed explanation, which Klaassen wants stricken from the record.
After introducing the alternate minutes to fellow commissioners, Klaassen said she planned on revisiting the topic at the Aug. 30 meeting, and is hopeful for a favorable outcome.
Elsworth defends her records.
“Everything written from the June 23 first edition minutes provided by the clerk’s office was as it was stated — by either myself or those present in the meeting,” Elsworth said. “It is of my opinion that meeting minutes cannot be omitted when the narrative is not how individuals may like the representation of the meeting.”
The official minutes from the June 23 meeting have yet to be made public since they were not approved in the most recent consent agenda.
“The minutes are to be accurate to words that were said in the meeting,” Elsworth said. “It would be of best practice to not start on a path of changing minutes based upon uncomfortable feelings, (but) rather stick to the summary of the true words stated by individuals during the meeting. Furthermore, changing the wording does nothing. The live video recording of all meetings is on the (county’s) website and YouTube page.”
It appears unlikely that Klaassen will receive a second for her motion necessary to vote on replacing the official minutes with her version.
“I like verbatim notes for the minutes. As close to what actually transpired — I want that,” Galemore told The Tribune on Wednesday.
Galemore noted that because the meetings are live-recorded, he’s not even sure official minutes are necessary.
“The minutes still give you a gist of the agenda,” Galemore said. “But with the meeting being recorded live, what’s the purpose of (replacing the official minutes)?”
Klaassen responds
Klaassen largely declined to address Elsworth’s assertions during the special meeting, saying she didn’t feel comfortable doing so during open session.
“I was a little taken back (by the minutes) from the meeting on the 23rd, which is a special meeting I called,” Klaassen said.
Klaassen requested that fellow commissioners Galemore and Paul Westhoff review the clerk’s official minutes as well as her own version.
“I would like to present you with alternative minutes that’s a little bit shorter,” Klaassen said, adding that she would appreciate it if they carved out time to review those.
Klaassen said Elsworth’s version of the minutes were “pretty lengthy and pretty pointed.”
A point of contention for Klaassen centered on Elsworth’s assertions that Klaassen had created a hostile work environment for County HR Coordinator Cindy Stockcamp.
“Commissioner Klaassen, I think you’re in violation of your own county policy,” Elsworth said during the June 23 special meeting. “Your actions and antics have created a less than acceptable work environment for my employee (Stockcamp).
She never knows when Commissioner Klaassen will strike. Like the opportunity that presented itself on Tuesday after I left (the regular meeting). I think you have agendas and work for yourself — not the constituents of District 3.
“The unprofessionalism that happened in the executive sessions in my absence was uncalled for. I think it’s a blatant example of showing favoritism to other employees, while singling out those who stand for the policy and are sincerely trying to do the right thing.
“I don’t know what kind of power trip this may be. I know I’m way too busy for it with the work I’m doing. In the end, the taxpayer, the voter — they see you.”
Klaassen was not pleased about the appearance of that dialogue in the official minutes.
“I don’t think it’s necessary to have all of that in our minutes,” Klaassen said. “I think what I covered is what the meeting was for and our action that we took.”
