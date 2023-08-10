The Kansas Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences
(KATFACS) awarded Cathy Caylor, family and consumer science teacher from Altoona-Midway Middle School and High School as Young Teacher of the Year.
The Kansas Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences Awards
Program seeks to promote excellence in career and technical education by recognizingindividuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the field, programs that
exemplify the highest standards and organizations that have conducted activities to
promote and expand family and consumer sciences and career and technical
education.
This award recognizes teachers who are in their sixth through ninth year of teaching. It recognizes a teacher who is providing outstanding career and technical education programs (CTE) for youth and/or adults in their respective fields
and communities.
Caylor will be starting her 9th year at Altoona-Midway. Caylor has been married to Michael for 28 years. She has three adult children Michael, Ashley and Jon. Michael and Cathy became grandparents for the first time in March
2022 to a granddaughter, Madelyn, and are expecting their first grandson in September.
Cathy has had a very active life with her family as a Girl Scout leader, 4-H community
leader, booster club officer and many other adventures her children have participated in
over the years.
Caylor is not only a full-time teacher, but also the FCCLA
and resist adviser, an instructor in an after-school program two days a week, middle
school quiz bowl sponsor, PDP chairman, Assistant J-West FCCLA District Adviser,
and the career and technical education (CTE) coordinator for USD 387.
Caylor graduated in 1995 from Pittsburg State University with a degree in elementary
education, with minors in special education and early childhood. In May 2021, Caylor graduated with a master’s degree in career and technical education from Pittsburg State University.
