HUMBOLDT — Monarch Cement Company has been awarded a princely sum by the Kansas Department of Transportation, outlined by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s announcement Thursday afternoon in Humboldt.
Kelly unveiled plans pertaining to the latest round of funding for the 2022 Kansas Rail Improvement Fund, awarding $11.5 million for 17 short line rail projects. The Kansas Rail Service Improvement Fund and the Short Line Rail Improvement Fund are overseen by the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, also known as IKE.
“Since IKE was founded, the two funds have awarded nearly $50 million in grants and matching community contributions to improvement projects,” Kelly said. “By providing funding to rehabilitate and build newer lines, these two funds in a sense have unclogged the arteries of commerce in Kansas. We’re seeing this here at Monarch.”
Kelly praised Monarch Cement for its stability over the years.
“Monarch has produced high-quality cement, concrete and other building materials for customers in the Midwest for nearly a 100 years,” she said.
The funding is made available to short line railroads, shippers and other qualifying entities to be used for track rehabilitation and capacity improvement projects. Of the 17 entities awarded funding, Monarch received the largest sum from KDOT at $2.1 million. As part of the 60-40 contribution split, Monarch will be responsible for $1.4 million.
“The core value of IKE is collaboration, and each grantee must agree to fund 40 percent of the improvement project,” Kelly said. “That means everyone, from the state to the individual companies, has a stake in the project’s success.”
For Monarch, the project will be centered on the construction of new siding for portions of the South Kansas and Oklahoma rail line that operates nearby its plant, also known as the Watco-SKOL short line railway.
The primary objective of the project is to transition from road to rail transportation for items integral to its primary commodities, including cement mixing.
“We’ll be able to accept and store freight-load quantities of required materials for our cement making process,” said Monarch President Kent Webber. “By receiving these products by rail, we’ll be eliminating the equivalent of 2,800 truckloads of material annually from our roadways. This reduces wear and tear, dust and particulate matter, and congestion on the state’s roadways. We’re extremely grateful to our valued partners KDOT and Watco for this incredible opportunity.”
Webber added that Monarch VP of Operations Kenny Miller was the chief architect as far as putting the grant in place for approval and the logistics involved with the project.
Kelly said that the grant funding will strengthen rail networks across Kansas.
“They will especially benefit rural Kansas, including Humboldt,” Kelly said.
Kelly added that the railway improvement project will help Monarch reach its customers with greater ease and efficiency.
“Monarch will receive over $2 million, the largest amount this (funding) cycle,” she said, noting that the project also involves the addition of 9,000 feet of tracker on the Kansas and Oklahoma railroad mainline. “Once the project is complete, Monarch will be able to accept fuel and raw materials by rail, not having to rely on road. This will reduce transportation costs — something every company is desperate to do right now. It will also improve air quality and road conditions for the surrounding community.
“A modernized rail network empowers shippers to keep our economy moving in the right direction. It strengthens our state’s position as a national logistics hub, and enables our Kansas ranchers and farmers who feed the world to get their products to market that much faster.”
Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz was also present for the announcement.
“Rail operations are critical to the economic well-being of our state,” Lorenz said. “By placing emphasis on right-sized, practical improvements, together we are effectively addressing critical infrastructure needs for agriculture and manufacturing in Kansas.”
In an interview with The Tribune, Kelly said that the funding for the project will be greatly beneficial to area residents and employees of Monarch.
“The ability of this company to do business and save money on transportation costs is likely to have a rollover effect and benefit for folks who work here,” she said. “Also, just as members of the community — clearly the fact that the roads won’t be as congested. I know they’re suffering under the construction of US-169 right now, but we want to get that done and make sure that the roads are clear. Taking off a lot of these large trucks that have been having to deliver the raw materials to Monarch makes a huge difference.”
Kelly noted that she has always championed infrastructure improvement projects, and that it’s a top priority for her administration.
“I was in the state Senate before I became governor, and watched what happened when we were not investing in infrastructure,” she
