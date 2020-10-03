GREG LOWER
Businesses and individuals affected economically by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic can get help from multiple sources, but not necessarily others through a swirling soup of acronyms, abbreviations and capital letters.
The Chanute Regional Development Authority has hired two employees to help people apply for SPARK, OPR or CDBG funding under the CARES act.
People can contact Rayna Harvin at (620) 212-2712 or by email at oprgrant@neoshocountyks.org for help with the county Operation Relief Grant and the Response and Recovery grant under the SPARK program. They can contact Harvin at spark@chanuterda.org for small business and agency relief and Kenyon Allen at spark2@chanuterda.org or householdrelief@neoshocountyks.org for household relief under the SPARK program.
When the early pandemic first caused an economic shutdown, funds became available through the Neosho County Revolving Loan Fund, the HIRE program, and the PPP program. Those programs are now closed to applications.
The Hospitality Industry Relief Emergency program, funded by the state of Kansas Department of Commerce, provided loans to restaurants and hotels that were impacted. The CRDA is administering the collections of those loans.
The Payroll Protection Program worked through area banks and lending institutions to provide loans to businesses forced to close or otherwise negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. CRDA Director Matt Godinez said there is some speculation about the funds and hope those loans will be forgiven.
The RLF, funded by Community Development Block Grants from federal Housing and Urban Development, was originally set up to provide business micro-loans through the City of Chanute and Neosho County. While Chanute’s RLF program loaned out its funds and eventually shut down, the county’s version sat idle until the pandemic struck. Then Neosho County commissioners distributed the money as grants to eight businesses.
To deal with current economic damage from COVID-19, the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act has funded programs administered by the state of Kansas, one with CDBG funds and the other the Strengthening People And Revitalizing Kansas (SPARKS) program.
Businesses can also still apply through local banks for Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the federal Small Business Administration.
The CDBG program awarded $132,000 to the city of Chanute and $132,000 to Neosho County in aid for businesses. The county also received funding for a Thayer food program that met Low to Moderate Income guidelines.
The CRDA is administering paperwork for the city and county programs, which will be decided by their respective commissions. Applicants inside the city must apply to the city, and those outside Chanute must apply to the county.
Businesses who received the county’s CDBG RLF grants, or who received CDBG grant funding before the pandemic, are not eligible for the current grants. But those who applied for PPP, EID on unemployment compensation can. Applicants also must meet LMI guidelines.
The CDBG program requires businesses provide paperwork to show expenses they had while trying to stay open after March 1. They must show both that they were billed and they paid, and the program reimburses the costs of things like installing Plexiglass barriers or buying face masks, hand sanitizer and other Personal Protection Equipment or PPE.
At its Monday meeting, the Chanute city commission approved two applicants, Midway Connections and Binge Boutique, leaving $88,000 still available. Three to four applicants are currently under review for approval at the upcoming commission meeting.
Businesses wof one to five employees can request up to $25,000 for each equivalent full-time employee with a maximum of $30,000 per company. Businesses with six to 50 employees can request up to $35,000 per FTE with a maximum of $50,000 per company.
Businesses that already picked up applications have until Oct. 15 to submit them. Godinez said they hope to have all the funds allocated at the Oct. 26 commission meeting.
The SPARKS program is divided between the COVID-19 Agency Operational Relief grant program and the Household Emergency Relief program.
The SPARKS program is countywide and is not divided between county and city. The agency operational program has $640,582.40 available with a maximum of $100,000 per entity and is aimed at small businesses, private nonprofits and government entities including cities, colleges or school districts.
The programs are also reimbursements that require proof of bills and payments. Funds cannot be kept in reserve, but Godinez said people can apply for preparation and prevention payments, such as HVAC systems with air purifiers.
The household relief program helps families with rent or mortgage payments, utilities and broadband assistance for up to four past-due months. It also provides set-up and installation fees for broadband service and up to two future months for rent, mortgage payments and utilities.
The program has $320,291.20 available, with a maximum of $15,000 per applicant.
Although current requirements are for all the funds to be allocated and spent by the end of 2020, Kansas US Sen. Jerry Moran has introduced the Removal of Impediments for a Successful Economic Recovery (RISER) act which extends the deadlines to the end of 2021.
Godinez said he expects another package of legislation in 2021 to deal with the situation at that time.
