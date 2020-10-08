USD 387, Altoona-Midway, is closed Friday for a deep cleaning.
“USD 387 has a COVID issue that is not directly tied to a large number of positive cases. However, it will require a large number of quarantines,” announced Superintendent Brent Kaempfe, hence the Friday closing.
All activities scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been cancelled. There was an emergency board meeting planned Thursday night to make further decisions.
