Booking

 Jerry Sager

 Photo courtesy of Neosho County Sheriff's Department

ERIE – Arraignment has been set in December for a rural Chanute man facing rape, kidnapping and drug charges.

An attorney for Jerry Dean Sager, 63, waived preliminary hearing Tuesday morning at the Neosho County Courthouse in Erie before 11th Judicial District Judge Kurtis Loy from Pittsburg.

