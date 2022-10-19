ERIE – Arraignment has been set in December for a rural Chanute man facing rape, kidnapping and drug charges.
An attorney for Jerry Dean Sager, 63, waived preliminary hearing Tuesday morning at the Neosho County Courthouse in Erie before 11th Judicial District Judge Kurtis Loy from Pittsburg.
Sager faces felony charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He is also charged with misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Appearing with attorney Robert Myers of Columbus, Sager answered Judge Loy’s questions on whether he understood waiving the hearing. Loy is sitting in for 31st District Judge Tom Mikulka, who recused himself.
Arraignment is scheduled for 9 am Dec. 22 and is expected to last an hour.
Chanute police arrested Sager Feb. 25, 2021, at a Chanute residence, and amended charges were filed March 12, 2021. The first three felony counts each carry a potential prison sentence of 147 to 653 months and a fine of up to $300,000.
Sager is currently free on $25,000 bond.
