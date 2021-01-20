GREG LOWER
Main Street Chanute and Main Street America have started two programs to help brick-and-mortar businesses in Chanute.
The Board of Directors of Main Street Chanute approved guidelines Wednesday for its Main Street Revitalization Program, and Main Street America, in conjunction with Brother International, begins taking applications today for the At Your Side grant program.
The MSRP loans are funded through $100,000 provided by the Neosho County Commission for business revitalization and safety improvements. Main Street Chanute will administer the loans at no interest, but the loans have a small origination fee that will go back into the fund.
Building owners, landlords or business owners in the downtown district who are Main Street Chanute members can apply for loans to assist in either small projects or major projects in the MSRP.
Small projects are loans of $500 to $2,000 with a $50 loan origination fee and a one-to-one dollar match by the applicant. Major projects are loans of $1,500 to $15,000 with a $100 fee and a match by the applicant of three to one loan dollar.
Main Street Director Ruthann Boatwright said she is excited the county enabled the organization to start the program.
It is similar to the Incentives Without Walls program funded by Main Street Kansas, and she said those funds have been mostly loaned out.
Small loan applicants could have the match and loan fee waived if the project is for up to $5,000 for awning repair or replacement, or other projects that will be decided on a case-by-case basis. Eligible use for the loan funds includes painting, fix-up or installation of signage, or projects on the front facade, back or sides of downtown buildings.
Major loan projects include the purchase of a building or rehabilitation of a building or that can lead directly to private investment, job creation or retention, or to expand or establish viable businesses.
Boatwright said the owner match can be funds from another program, a cash investment or another loan, like from a bank.
The At Your Side grant program assists brick-and-mortar businesses in an accredited Main Street community such as Chanute.
Applicants must be the owner of a for-profit business with fewer than 20 employees.
The grants are from $5,000 up to $10,000 and are awarded on a competitive basis. Applications are available online at mainstreet.org/brother beginning at 11 am today until 7 pm Jan. 28.
Eligible expenses include physical improvements to meet requirements from the COVID-19 pandemic such as automatic doors or touchless devices, expansion into e-commerce, rent or payroll.
Boatwright noted that the grant program is an example of the many benefits of having a local accredited Main Street organization.
