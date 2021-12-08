MATT RESNICK
ANW Special Education Co-op Interim Director Sheila Coronado is saddened and disappointed by comments made by members of the USD 413 Board of Education and Superintendent Kellen Adams.
At the school board’s meeting Monday evening, board members harshly critiqued the district’s longstanding partnership with ANW. USD 413 is one of eight ANW member districts with which ANW partners to provide services for special needs students.
Discussion at Monday’s meeting revolved around potentially ending the membership with ANW. The board set a special meeting Dec. 13 to further discuss the issue, and extended an invitation to Coronado to attend.
Coronado said after reading Wednesday’s Tribune report on the board meeting, she contacted ANW’s attorney for counsel regarding the matter.
“I am waiting for guidance from him as to whether or not we should attend, or whether he will attend in our place,” she said. “He’s reviewing the article and the situation.”
Adams told The Tribune after the meeting that he does not believe ANW has been delivering adequate services to USD 413 students.
“I believe what’s in the best interest of our students is for us to deliver a better level of service,” Adams said. “Right now, I don’t believe that that level of service is being properly delivered.”
Comments upsetting
Coronado strongly refuted the comments by Adams and other board members as unfair, one-sided and false.
“Services are being provided to the best of our ability by very qualified and professional staff,” Coronado said. “We’ve been providing services to students with disabilities for 40 years. So the implication that we’re not doing what we should be doing in regards to students is false — that is not a correct statement. We are providing quality services to students with disabilities.”
In order to exit from the agreement, the board would have to authorize Adams to file the necessary paperwork by the Jan. 5 deadline. Detaching from ANW, however, may be easier said than done.
“It’s a long process,” Coronado said. “The other districts have to agree to it.”
Coronado added that the Kansas State Department of Education also has to be in agreement with a USD 413’s departure, which entails the district submitting a plan to the state school board. It would also necessitate two-thirds of ANW’s board to vote in favor of such a move. The board is composed of one representative from each member district.
“It’s all outlined in the negotiated agreement that was written years ago,” Coronado said. “We have to make sure that all students with disabilities are served equitably through the whole process. So it’s a bigger deal than just walking away from it.”
Brad LaRue, USD 413’s ANW Co-op representative, raised multiple concerns about the membership with ANW during Monday night’s meeting. LaRue mentioned that there had been preliminary discussion about ANW passing along its personnel healthcare costs to its member districts. He cited a cost-analysis showing that it would set member districts back a combined $1.5 million, and that as the largest member, USD 413 would absorb approximately $400,000 of that.
Coronado indicated that LaRue mischaracterized those comments, and that the idea was only in the brainstorming phase and isn’t imminent. LaRue did note during the meeting that such a scenario could still be five to 10 years down the road. Despite that, the board has framed it as a reason to vacate the membership.
Coronado said that idea was floated due to a statewide shortage of paraprofessionals.
Insurance issue
“We are unable to offer insurance to our paras,” Coronado said, adding that they’re considered part-time employees and ANW is unable to offer health insurance without assistance from member districts. “We could offer it, but the districts would have to contribute more money for us to be able to do that. Otherwise, we have to come up with approximately 1.5 million to fully fund our paraprofessionals.”
During the recent ANW board meeting cited by LaRue, Coronado said discussion centered on ways in which the cooperative could better retain its employees.
“I said being able to offer insurance would retain them,” Coronado said. “But that would mean more money from the districts. Or maybe the districts could take on their own paras, since they pay their teachers aid insurance. It’s just problem-solving, trying to keep quality people in positions that we need them in.”
During Monday’s meeting, board member Dr. Nathan Falk said the district has been butting heads with the ANW central office.
“We have to do that to get what’s right for our kids in our district,” Falk said.
Coronado was perplexed by Falk’s comments.
“Our director left the first part of the school year to take another job with the state,” she said of former ANW Director Doug Tressler.
“If there was some animosity there, maybe it was (between) him and the administration with Chanute.”
Coronado said she believes ANW has worked hand-in-hand with USD 413.
“We’ve been very responsive to their requests,” she said. “We’ve communicated with them and included them in our superintendent meetings. I don’t know what they’re talking about with we’re butting heads. I’ve not been part of that.”
LaRue felt otherwise, telling fellow board members that he has concerns about ANW’s overall communication with the district. He cited an example of ANW personnel not knowing where to report when dispatched to an assignment.
“That’s absolutely false as well,” Coronado said. “Some of that falls on the district as their responsibility. The building principals should be available to show that teacher where their classroom is. And we want our staff to feel like they’re part of that building when they go in to teach a class.”
Coronado noted that ANW’s central office definitely apprises staff of details of those respective assignments.
“Our coordinators meet with the teacher and the building principal,” she said. “We have a sit-down, face-to-face before school starts so that everybody knows everyone. We take them to their classroom and we talk about the building. There’s never just throwing them to the wolves and saying, ‘Hey, figure it out.’”
Coronado referred to LaRue’s comments as sad.
“I don’t know what other word to say,” she said. “I feel like it’s just a misrepresentation of what we’re doing and what we’re all about. It made it sound like we are not for kids, that we’re not putting everything into what we do, and that’s not true. Our focus is students with disabilities. I think we do a good job for kids. We have some really talented folks out there who do their best every day in a really difficult situation.”
While she was surprised by the comments, Coronado somewhat anticipated a level of negativity from USD 413.
“I figured it would get nasty because they really want the (two-thirds) vote to present that letter to us to leave,” she said. “I believe that’s been the Chanute administration’s goal for a couple of years.”
Coronado said she believes USD 413 has been gradually working towards a departure from ANW.
“We’ve sent them all the documentation and have been available to answer questions,” she said. “We’ve never been invited to a board meeting to do that until now — the special board meeting, where I feel like we’ll be attacked. It just makes me sad that it seems like it’s them against us, and we’ve never wanted that.”
Coronado said she would love for USD 413 to remain in the co-op.
“We have really talented folks that work in the 413 district who work for us, and it’s hard on them,” she said. “They feel like they’re part of that district as well as being part of ANW. They’re torn right now to hear that the district thinks so little of us and so little of our services, and that we’re not providing services to kids is really hurtful. That’s not what we went to school for, and that’s not what we’ve given our whole careers for.”
Monday’s special meeting is set for 5:30 pm at the central office, 321 E. Main Street.
