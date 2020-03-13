NMRMC implements precautions
ERIC SPRUILL
ericchanute,com
The Chanute Tribune received a complaint on Friday afternoon about Ashley Clinic not being flexible during the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which was officially named a national emergency earlier in the day.
The concerned person said their 94-year-old mother, who suffers from congestive heart failure and weighs just 54 pounds, is scheduled to have a medicine check and yearly Medicare appointment next week.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the son wanted to reschedule the appointment so the mother would not risk exposure to the disease, but still needed to have a pain medication refilled without the doctor visit.
“We were told there was no Coronavirus in Neosho County, therefore we had to go to the appointment to get her medication refilled,” the son said. “The caution for elderly adults with underlying medical issues has been emphasized on the news, through the president’s speech, and doctors on television. My mom has been taking the pain pill that she’s on for several years. She’s never failed seeing her doctor as she should. So why risk her life during this pandemic?”
Karen King, a nurse practitioner at Ashley Clinic, said they are taking all steps to accommodate their patients.
“We follow all safety precautions and are very concerned about the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are trying to help everyone receive the care they need, just as we always do. We want to make it as easy as possible for people with compromised immune systems to get their prescriptions,” King said.
King noted additional steps may be taken in the near future to keep people with weakened immune systems away from potentially sick patients.
Under state law, some medications still require a doctor’s visit before they can legally be filled or refilled.
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center put out a press release on Friday saying it was implementing new precautions at the Chanute hospital following Governor Laura Kelly’s COVID-19 emergency declaration for the State of Kansas.
Effective today, NMRMC will operate only one public entrance, located at the emergency room. It will require all patients and visitors at the hospital and clinics to answer health and travel questions. All staff will also use just one entrance and visitors will be limited.
“We are adopting these preventative measures to protect our patients, visitors and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak,” NMRMC CEO Dennis Franks said.
“We regret any inconvenience and yet, believe these measures will help us utilize resources, increase safety and provide better care.”
The release went on to say that research indicates the majority of COVID-19 cases produce mild to moderate illness. Specific groups of people at high risk involve older adults and people with serious medical conditions.
