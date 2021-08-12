By Matt Resnick
A consequential decision to reverse recently-implemented COVID-19 protocols has now become a flashpoint as USD 413's school year kicks off its first day of classes tomorrow.
District administrators had previously decided in early August to implement a set of stringent COVID-19 measures for the 2021-22 school year. Most notably, the requirement of face coverings on district premises for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
The tables swiftly turned at Monday evening's regular monthly 413 Board of Education meeting, as Superintendent Kellen Adams dropped the bombshell news that he was unilaterally reversing course on the previously-announced protocols and making masks optional – with no board vote.
Adams noted that the decision was made at the administrative level and did not require a board vote.
"Some districts have elected to put that into the hands of the Board of Education, and other districts have not," he said. "Here at 413, we have decided that those decisions will stay with the administration."
Adams' original decision was made July 29, a day prior to newly-released Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines. He said that was one of the factors in reversing the earlier mandate.
"In that guidance was language specifically related to quarantines at the school," he said, and how the quarantines could be handled with a mutual agreement by the school district and the local county health department. “So those new (KDHE) recommendations unlocked some possibilities that weren't previously possible."
Adams said his administration has never "solely followed the CDC" guidelines, but has been "more firmly in concert with the KDHE guidelines."
"And specifically with local county health department guidelines as well," he said. "I would say by in large, CDC is the component that has not been followed nearly as much as KDHE," he said. "As KDHE comes out, that is the primary mechanism that we are aligning our decisions with — not the CDC."
Adams said the decision was also in collaboration with the Neosho County Health Department. The feedback to make masks optional came from health department director Teresa Starr, according to Adams.
"The county health department advised to make masks optional — that is accurate," he said. "A large part of the decisions we have made have been predicated upon minimizing quarantines."
Adams further explained that he believes that what occurred Monday night was not a "reversal" of his administration's earlier decision.
"But rather an adjustment to what we originally issued," he said. "The focus that I want to keep is that we are going to continue to monitor and adjust as the situation unfolds. So that's why we've set some of the mechanisms we have in place. Every other week, the gating committee will look at what adjustments need to be made. None of these decisions reflect something that will be in place until the end of the school year, or even the end of the semester."
Adams indicated he was not feeling any pressure to reverse the mandate prior to Monday's meeting.
"I just want to thank all the patrons and parents that provided input," Adams said. "We realize this is a very passionate issue for them, regardless of what side of the fence they are currently on. And nonetheless, just say thank you for trusting us with making these tough decisions in this very unprecedented time."
Adams said that he believes "this updated, revised set of plans represents a compromise."
"In that you now have some personal choices as a family for your students on what you believe is best for them," he said. "If you believe what is best for them is to wear a mask, then we are going to make sure that environment is there. We're going to continue to provide masks at the door, make for an environment where bullying (those wearing) masks is not acceptable."
Kueser surprised by decision
As the Neosho County Health Department’s Medical Director, Brian Kueser, MD, was surprised by the USD 413 decision on Monday to make masks optional for the upcoming school year, as well as the revised quarantine protocols.
“I was actually never asked about what to do, but I wouldn’t have recommended this,” Kueser told the Tribune. “I don’t want my name anywhere near this decision.”
Local health departments generally follow the guidelines of their state health departments. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines for schools clearly recommend masking, as do the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. The KDHE guidance, updated Tuesday, states that the “CDC and KDHE recommend universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors (age 2 and older) to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Masks should be worn by all individuals (age 2 and older) on all forms of public transportation including school buses regardless of vaccination status.”
Kueser agrees with those protocols, especially with the delta variant currently circulating. He also sees the potential for the mask-optional decision to shut down Chanute schools.
“As contagious as this (delta variant) is, it spreads very quickly,” he said. “It wouldn’t be very difficult for a few infected kids to infect many others, especially if they’re not quarantining exposed students.
“I would advise them to go back to the original protocols they announced last week – that’s what I would strongly recommend.”
The Pittsburg school district has guidelines in place that Kueser believes are right on track with what schools should be doing. They are keeping masking requirements in place until Oct. 1 and will re-evaluate the situation with the Crawford County Health Department every two weeks.
“I’m not for this lasting all year, but we need to be vigilant right now and it needs to be reviewed on an ongoing basis,” Kueser said. “This variant is affecting children and young adults at an alarming rate, and everything in this county has been the delta variant recently.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.