State Sen. Dan Goddard, a Parsons Republican, will face a primary challenger for the 15th District seat in his bid for a second term. The 15th District includes most of Labette and Montgomery counties as well as all of Neosho County.
Goddard, who filed for re-election in July 2019, will square off against Virgil Peck, a Havana Republican, in the primary tentatively scheduled for Aug. 4. Peck is the chairman of the Montgomery County Republican Party and filed for the seat last week.
“That’s part of our political system,” Goddard said. “I have no problem for somebody running for office, even if it’s against me.”
Goddard said that campaigning presents new challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With this COVID-19 situation, door-to-door campaigning isn’t a good idea,” Goddard said. “I’ll be using other ideas to reach out to people. I feel I’ve represented our district well in the Kansas senate. I feel I’ve made my decisions based on the opinions of the district and have come through on campaign promises.”
One of Goddard’s platforms for the campaign is helping the state recover financially from the pandemic.
