GREG LOWER
Officials with Neosho County Community College are still not making any comments beyond a previous statement about a group of nursing students who failed the fall semester.
NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody said Monday that the college is still investigating the matter, and the students involved have not made comments. The Tribune was contacted about the matter, but those individuals have since decided not to go on the record about the situation. Neither side has released information about whether the students failed one or more courses or whether the courses were handled in-person, by distance learning or through a hybrid system.
The first names of 22 students from the 2020-21 class of the Mary Grimes School of Nursing were listed in a Facebook post on Dec. 23. The post said the students paid an estimated total of $170,000 for books, uniforms and needed supplies from scholarships, out-of-pocket and government funding. It also said that the students have been denied financial aid due to the failing grades, and acceptance into another program is virtually impossible due to the grades.
“We aren’t looking for pity. We are looking for answers. Many of us have no clue what our next steps will be,” the post stated. “But, when an entire class of students ‘fail’ one has to wonder at what point is the institution held accountable for supporting and teaching students effectively and efficiently?”
A statement released by the college said NCCC and the Mary Grimes School of Nursing are taking the matter very seriously, and have established a process and timeline to resolve the situation. The statement said four of the five nursing cohorts had normal levels of program retention, but this class did not.
NCCC has an additional cohort at the Chanute campus, two at the Ottawa campus and one online/hybrid cohort. NCCC has had a nursing program since 1963.
Officials did not comment on specific student performance. They said nursing program administrators have met with many of the students and will work with them to address their comments and requests.
“Something like this has never happened before in the decades-long history of Mary Grimes School of Nursing and we will ensure that doesn’t happen again,” the statement said, and that officials will provide a long-term plan for licensed practical nurse-level program improvement.
