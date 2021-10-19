MATT RESNICK
Cases of COVID-19 for USD 413 have crept upward to 14. It’s the district’s highest case-count in roughly seven weeks, when they were operating exclusively under a mask-optional policy.
The district is currently under its Yellow protocol, which requires masking only when students and staff are unable to social distance. It also requires spectators to mask up at sporting events.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases districtwide as of Tuesday is: Chanute Elementary School, 7 students and 1 staff member; Royster Middle School, 3 students and 1 staff; and one student apiece at Chanute High School and Lincoln Early Learning Center. The cases at CES exceed the state’s minimum criteria to be considered an active cluster.
Additionally, a total of 61 individuals within the district are under quarantine protocol. Not including the 14 active cases, 25 were of the exposures were close-contact at home, while 22 occurred on district premises.
Since the first day of classes in mid-August, the district has tallied 86 confirmed cases and 532 exposures.
The newest Gating Committee data is set to be released Thursday, and it’s likely the district will remain in its current Yellow protocol.
