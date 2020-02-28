GREG LOWER
“How quaint the ways of Paradox!
At common sense she gaily mocks!”
Today will be a special day for a Chanute youngster. Taos Greve has been waiting his whole life for this day.
It comes around only every four years, and will be his first birthday.
Taos and several other area residents were born Feb. 29, a special date often sung about in musicals and celebrated in motion pictures.
It figures in the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta “The Pirates of Penzance,” where the Pirate King explains the situation.
“For some ridiculous reason, to which, however, I’ve no desire to be disloyal,” he says, “some person in authority, I don’t know who, very likely the Astronomer Royal, has decided that, although for such a beastly month as February, 28 days as a rule are plenty, one year in every four his days shall be reckoned as nine and twenty.”
Through some singular coincidence, maybe owing to the agency of an ill-natured fairy, Taos and other area community members are the victims of this clumsy arrangement, having been born in leap year, on the 29th of February.
Taos’ mother, Vicki Greve, said the four-year-old isn’t concerned much.
“I don’t know that he fully understands,” she said. “We’ve tried to explain it.”
She said they usually celebrate his birthday on Feb. 28 and like to have parties on weekends to make it easier for the family.
“We figure he was born on the last day of February,” she said. “He’s just been looking forward to a birthday party.”
Leap year babies are also called “leapers” or “leaplings” and include Gioachino Rossini, the composer of “The Barber of Seville” and the “William Tell Overture,” Pope Paul III in 1468, and big-band singer and talk-show hostess Dinah Shore in 1916. Leaplings also include Olympic swimmer Cullen Jones and ice hockey goalie Cam Ward, born 1984; actress Caitlin Meyer in 1992; and basketball player Vonteego Cummings and baseball player Terrence Long in 1976.
Under the old Julian calendar, leap years came in any year that was divisible by four. The Gregorian calendar of 1582 decreed that years that ended in 00 were only leap years if they were divisible by 400. That means only 97 Feb. 29s in 400 years.
Eunice’s 21st, Kevin’s 16th
It also means it is 28 years before Feb. 29 falls on the same day of the week. Eunice Slife, 84, was born on a Saturday and has had three of her 21 birthdays on Saturdays.
She said she didn’t know of any other people who had Feb. 29 birthdays. She said it did not affect her much as a child, although she doesn’t remember how they celebrated the other times she was a year older.
“That’s been too many years,” she said, although last year her daughter took her to dinner to celebrate.
The chances are 1 in 1,461 of being born on Feb. 29. When Kevin Bockover was born in 1956, he and his mother were on the front page of the Tribune.
“When I was a kid, I thought I was something special,” the Huwmboldt resident said.
But later he was in the audience of the children’s television show Fun Club on KOAM. Although it was not a leap year, the hosts asked those born Feb. 29 to stand, and Bockover was surprised by how many did.
“That kind of shocked me,” he said.
He said he takes a lot of ribbing.
“Everybody keeps tormenting me because of my age,” he said of his 16th real birthday.“I know I’m one year older.”
He said his great-nephew, Bently Patterson of Iola, also is a leap-year baby born four years ago. Bockover is a great-grandfather, and three of his grandchildren turned 13 after his 13th birthday, one turned 14 after his 14th and one turned 15 after his 15th.
He said he learned Olive Garden is offering free desserts to leapers, and there were about 75 names when he signed up.
Jessica Falkenstein said her daughter Jocelyn loves telling people her dad will be 9 years old this year. She said Jocelyn told that to an elderly couple in a store the other day.
“You should have seen the look they gave me!” Falkenstein wrote in an email. “I couldn’t stop laughing.”
Friday and Saturday are the dates of the 24th annual Kansas Silent Film Festival at Washburn University in Topeka. One of the Friday evening films is “Leap Year” starring Kansas native Roscoe Arbuckle. The film was made in 1921 and not shown in the US until six decades later.
