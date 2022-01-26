GREG LOWER
Officials with Ash Grove Cement Company say a new American flag will take the place of the one that has been removed.
Human Resources Manager Brooke Tidd said they have had numerous inquiries from the community about the absence of the lighted flag that is usually displayed on the east side of main tower.
The original flag was up for more than 20 years, she said, and had become damaged. It was removed because it was in need of substantial repairs.
“We have full intentions of replacing the flag, but a project of this size does take some time,” Tidd said. “We are, as well as we are sure the community is, looking forward to a day soon when the flag is restored to its position on the tower.”
The original flag was a 34-foot by 64-foot vinyl flag illuminated by lights on the tower. Tripp said it had torn in the center and the problem got worse because of frequent heavy winds.
“There was no way to repair it without taking it down,” she said, adding that officials had become concerned about safety.
The flag was displayed at a height of 350 feet. The tower, which has several levels with equipment on each level, is more than 400 feet tall.
The flag was installed in 2001, before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, DC, after modifications to the plant. All eight Ash Grove facilities have a flag.
Tidd does not have an estimated date on when the new flag will be installed because of material delays, but she said that it will be as soon as possible.
YESCO, a company based in Utah, made the original flag and is making the new one.
Ash Grove Maintenance Supervisor Dusty Bartlett said the original flag was a translucent material stretched over a frame that was then raised by a crane on-site for the construction. It was originally back lit, but that was changed to LED lighting from the front.
The new flag will be made from pre-painted aluminum panels covered in opaque vinyl that will be attached to the frame and use the existing lighting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.