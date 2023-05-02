ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners told the Health Department administrator that they would not support an application for a drug education grant.
The deadline is May 9 to apply for the All Hands on DECK grant to help Drug-Endangered Children in Kansas. Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr learned about the grant just prior to the previous commission meeting April 19.
The grant would have provided up to $65,000 per year for two years of education and programs to help the children of drug users. The grant requires programs be sustained two years after the funding period.
The $3 million in grants are funded through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment by the US Department of Justice.
Commissioner Gail Klaassen said the grant is outside the scope for the health department. Commissioner Nic Galemore questioned how the additional two years of sustained programming would be funded.
The commission has not had time to process the information, Galemore said, although he and Klaassen said Starr’s heart was in the right place.
“Having a heart for these people doesn’t always cut it,” Klaassen said.
Other systems are in place to help if they are used, Klaassen said, and the All Hands on DECK funding would mostly coordinate between them.
“What’s special about this program and what we’ve seen year after year that doesn’t work?” Klaassen asked.
In Kansas, an estimated 140,860 children live in environments where a parent or caregiver has a substance use disorder. An estimated 5,155 Kansas infants are born exposed to substances every year, according to a press release announcing the grant. Drug-endangered children are more likely to develop chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease and obesity.
“We’re investing in families,” Starr said.
At one point, she turned to Sheriff Greg Taylor who attended Tuesday’s commission meeting.
“I am for anything that will break the cycle,” Taylor said.
Children who witness parental drug use are also more likely to develop substance use disorder, financial difficulties and employment challenges. Taylor said there is a reason why people are repeat offenders.
Starr said 22.4 percent of Neosho County deaths are due to legal and illegal drug poisoning. The rate is 17.9 percent in Labette, 15.1 percent in Wilson, and 11.2 percent in Crawford County.
“I don’t believe in just talking about what we’re going to do; I believe in doing what we’re going to do,” Starr said.
County Attorney accounts
The commission dealt with confusion over access to the county attorney’s diversion fund and drug buy fund bank accounts.
After discussing the issue, commissioners voted to rescind a Jan. 31 motion to put the County Treasurer and County Clerk onto the account signature card. They then voted to allow County Attorney Linus Thuston to add two of his employees to the card, and voted to retain access and statements for the accounts.
Community National Bank requested clarification on the issue because Treasurer Sydney Ball and Clerk Heather Elsworth had not been added to the signature card. If the commission did not act, the bank would start returning checks, Ball said.
Galemore said that the funds still have no accountability. He asked if deposits are up to date, and offered to add his name to the signature card.
Ball said that she had full disclosure as of Tuesday, and would send statements to the commissioners. The issue of access was cleared up, Klaassen said, and the signatures were a separate matter.
Other business
Commissioners approved a request by Southwind Extension Agent Krista Harding to reconfigure the extension office. The Southwind District will cover the cost to divide one of the two existing offices into two 10- by 10-foot spaces.
The extension office is located in Erie and was previously the jail and 911 center. The extension district is rearranging its agents and will add one in Erie.
Commissioners approved an extended warranty on a mini-excavator purchased five years ago. The excavator has more than 2,000 service hours and the extended warranty will cover it for three years. Rodney Warren with Foley Equipment said that an eight-year-old excavator would be a good trade-in.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said that Chanute’s project to upgrade the intersection of 21st and Plummer seems to be on target to open May 26. The city will pour concrete piers for traffic signals, but the county will install stop signs after the opening while the signals are delayed.
Commissioners approved Eckard Construction to complete up to $344,000 in repairs to county roads that may become alternate routes around a project to replace bridges on US-59.
Brown also reported that unresolved issues remain on roads in the Neosho Ridge windfarm area.
Road and Bridge employee Kerwin Reinhardt was the County Employee of the Month for May, Elsworth announced.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.