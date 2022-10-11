GREG LOWER
Chanute City Commissioners approved more than $1.6 million in equipment purchases Monday evening with two new trash trucks and a fire truck.
The purchases will be paid for with the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding and will replace aging vehicles. The fire truck will cost $762,402 while the two trash trucks will cost $417,000 each, with $600,000 allocated from ARPA and the remaining $240,000 from the Electric Fund.
The trash truck purchase comes after commissioners received several concerns from residents about a proposed change to curbside pickup. Commissioner Kevin Berthot voted against purchasing the two trash trucks, although the fire engine purchase passed unanimously.
Commissioner Sam Budreau said people have raised legitimate concerns.
“How do we help the members of the community that don’t want this?” he asked. “I can’t turn a blind ear to what I hear.”
The new trash system would include city-owned cans that the trucks could automatically pick up from the side, and some residents are concerned that elderly or handicapped residents would have difficulty taking them to a curb. Others are concerned about street parking on trash collection days.
Setting no-parking zones would require further cost for signs, Berthot said.
The commission will approve the purchase of the cans at a future meeting. The smallest cans are 48 gallon for $54 each and the largest are 96 gallons for $6 more each.
The Heil trash trucks will hold 24 cubic yards of trash. They come from Armor Equipment of Arnold, Mo., and will require a two-man crew. The trucks would replace three older trucks that have three-man crews. The efficiency may allow for a reduction in trash rates.
City staff looks at ways to cut costs to reduce rates, City Manager Todd Newman said, but that is no longer possible with the current system.
“If we continue to go down the path we’re going now, there’s no cutting,” he said.
Delivery of the trucks will take nine to 12 months and the cans will take a year.
“It’s a significant change and I’m convinced that we can figure it out,” Commissioner Tim Fairchild said.
The change is something the city needs to migrate toward, Budreau said, but they should not rip off a bandage and hope it heals.
Chanute has some narrow streets where curbside parking makes it difficult for more than one car to drive at a time, Fairchild said. He was concerned about the width of the trash trucks. City Attorney David Brake asked if those streets would allow the new fire truck to pass.
City staff recommended purchasing a fire truck from Sutphen Corp. of Dublin, Ohio, out of four bidders. The commission approved a prepayment of the full price. which saves up to $31,250.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said the city has used Sutphen before, so they are not concerned about the prepayment.
The new rescue pumper will take 27 ½ to 29 months for delivery. It will replace a 2001 pumper. National Fire Protection Association standards require engines be taken out of service after 20 years.
Downtown restrooms
In other business, commissioners approved going ahead with construction of a downtown restroom building.
The restrooms will be located at the northeast corner of the parking lot west of the Memorial Building, and were previously planned for a vacant lot on Santa Fe between that spot and the Chanute Regional Development Authority building.
The project was delayed because of material cost increases and availability. Soil compaction tests indicated problems and Newman said it turned out that the utilities were located deeper than thought.
Sewer connections are the biggest worry, he said. Some material costs have gone down and some have increased, but most of the materials are available, Follmer said.
The project is still estimated at $80,000.
The Santa Fe lot has been vacant since a building was demolished, and officials hoped to clean up the lot. Newman said there are options for its use.
“When we demoed that building, we were never thinking we’d be building on it,” Follmer said.
Commissioners approved fire protection ordinances for Big Creek, Canville and Tioga townships.
They approved extensions on Neighborhood Revitalization Program projects for Debra Finley at 823 S. Central and for Chanute Building Management, LLC for 3 W. Main.
Mayor Jacob LaRue proclaimed Oct. 16-22 as National Business Women’s Week and October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month at Monday’s meeting.
As part of the consent agenda, the commission approved temporarily closing Steuben Avenue between 1st and 2nd and the 200 block of west Elm for Halloween trick-or-treaters.
In the public forum, resident Bernie Neyer addressed concerns about trash costs compared to other communities and also talked about vandalism and trespassing related to the skate park at Katy Park. He also said he was not properly notified before city workers installed fiber optic broadband connection on a four-plex he owns. He said Sparklight contacts him, but Commissioner Phil Chaney said Sparklight has not contacted him as a property owner.
LaRue also said the city’s online broadband form asks if the applicant owns or rents and for landlord information.
Vivian Rowan, a volunteer with the Alliance of Churches for Christian Living, asked commissioners about the city’s vehicle charging stations.
The ACCL provides assistance to low-income residents with utilities, which have been heavily impacted by increasing costs during the past few months. Rowan asked who covers the cost to recharge electric vehicles.
Chanute has two charging stations, which were installed by the Parks Advisory Board three years ago. Each charge costs $5, Newman said, up from $2 when they were installed, and is covered by the city.
A full charge can take up to six hours, officials said. The charging stations were intended to bring travelers between Kansas City and Tulsa to Chanute, where they could visit attractions or shop while their vehicles recharge.
In his commissioner comments, Chaney addressed Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday and talked about an Iroquois Nation concept of planning seven generations into the future and remembering seven generations into the past.
Berthot raised concerns that the dog park and the Wright Brothers Flyer sculpture need repairs.
Commissioners approved resolutions to find properties at 52 N. Highland, owned by Dale and Barbara Bailey; 419 W. 3rd, owned by Todd and Laticia Brandon; 320 W. 6th, owned by Larry and BJ Pennington; 902 N. Washington, owned by Adam David Christmas; 1812 S. Edith, owned by Tempus Cygnus LLC; and 1016 S. Santa Fe, owned by Billy Key, Jr., in violation of city code. Property at 1203 N. Steuben was removed from the agenda.
