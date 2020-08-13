ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners plan to set up three grant programs from funds provided for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.
The commissioners approved a plan to be submitted today for state approval and gave officials direction to allocate the funds. Neosho County expects to get $3.2 million in SPARK and CARES acts relief assistance, and commissioners talked by phone with their administrator Thursday evening.
The plan includes $640,000 in COVID-19 response and recovery grants to non-profits, the same amount of relief grants to agency operations and $320,000 for household emergency relief such as rent and utility assistance. The household grants would be paid directly to the utility, renter or other agency.
At one point, Commissioner David Orr clashed with Commissioner Gail Klaassen over quotes on video equipment.
Orr has facilitated video streaming of commission meetings to provide transparency during social distancing, and he questioned Klaassen’s authority to seek bids and prices without the other commissioners’ approval.
After approving the Neosho County plan, commissioners heard from a visiting representative of the Crawford County task force who described that county’s efforts and plans to allocate its funds.
In other business, commissioners approved Neighborhood Revitalization Program applications for two houses and a new bank building in Thayer. The Bank of Commerce building at 100 W. Greenwood will cost $185,000.
The commission awarded a contract to CFS engineering to do bridge inspections at a total $14,365, and approved Cleaver Farm & Home in Chanute as a local vendor for culverts. Commissioners also opened two bids for river gravel.
