ROBERT MAGOBET
I am just like you.
As I scrolled through social media in hopes of finding some good information – sports news, sports comparisons or just something downright funny – I happened to come across the viral video that is at the center of attention today.
The date was May 25. The video was of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, handcuffed on the ground, lying face down with former officer Derek Chauvin using his knee to crush the life out of this member of the human race. This wasn’t an animal or even someone who was a threat to society. He was your fellow man, murdered by agents of law enforcement.
This wasn’t someone like Dylann Roof, who executed nine people in a Charleston, SC, church in 2015, though the now-confirmed white supremacist was later treated to a meal even after brutally murdering close to a dozen people in such a short span. This wasn’t Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris, who had just taken the lives of 13 people in Columbine, Colo., in 1999, though both would later on kill themselves.
This wasn’t Seung-Hui Cho who took out 32 people at Virginia Tech in 2007; Cho also executed himself. And this wasn’t Micah Johnson, who ambushed and later shot and killed five officers in Dallas in 2016.
This was a man who may have tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill (which was later proved a false allegation). Floyd was unarmed and detained. He was put in the back of a police cruiser and grotesquely rag-dolled out of the vehicle before Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin was on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, including minutes after he had lost consciousness.
In the nearly-nine-minute timespan, Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breath and called for his deceased mother while Chauvin arrogantly kneeled on his neck, boasting in front of the camera. You try to find a reason for the officer to have needed to use lethal force. But in no way, shape or form did Chauvin need to use force on Floyd.
The killing was brutal and unnecessary. Without a wisp of doubt, it was a modern-day lynching.
The way Floyd died made me shed a tear. After all, just weeks before, Ahmaud Arbery was hunted down by a couple of vigilantes, Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael, and was shot and killed like a dog in the street in Georgia. Travis McMichael called Arbery a racial slur after the shooting. Additionally, on March 13 Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in a police raid in Kentucky after officers had an arrest warrant for two people already in custody.
What do these cases all have in common? The similarity is black people being killed by law enforcement or those who think they are upholding the law.
Recollections
I am a normal, hardworking, taxpaying and God-fearing person just like any other man. But my experiences in life are likely different than most of our readers, based on the color of my skin. These recent tragedies, unfortunately, made me hearken back to some of the first-hand experiences I’ve had to deal with when it comes to racism.
As a sophomore in 2007 at Rutgers University in New Jersey (my undergrad alma mater) someone wrote a racial slur in big, bold letters on my dormitory door. Of course I immediately told the Resident Assistant, who immediately notified the police. The police came by and questioned me, but the investigation was quickly scrapped. There was no conclusion to that case.
My roommate was an Asian-American student who would play video games on his laptop all day, but I thought I was cool with him. To this day, I still don’t think it was him.
These modern-day lynchings have also made me ponder all the times I was pulled over, some due to my fault because of speeding and blaring music through a predominately-Caucasian neighborhood, but other times it was likely solely because I am a black man in America. Several times since I began driving at the age of 16, I’ve been extra cautious, and sometimes a little bit nervous, when I see a police car make a quick U-turn only to turn on their sirens and pull me over. But even though I might be a little frustrated with police pulling me over for no apparent reason at times, I always go out of my way to be the most respectful I can be, because that’s just who I am as a person.
And every single instance the police have had with me, at the very least, they’ve respected me back. But my police interactions shouldn’t be used as a template for everyone who deals with law enforcement when getting pulled over because every situation is different.
Take for instance about nine years ago, when after work – I held several jobs in mental health and security before I became a journalist after graduating from Syracuse University in 2015 with a Master’s in Journalism – I was eating some of the best Chinese food in Berlin, NJ, between 9:30 and 10:30 at night. I ate the food in my car before driving around to a dumpster to dispose of the containers. As I was about to pull off, several police cars barricaded around me. One cop came to my door and asked me a series of questions pertaining to what I was doing at the dumpster late at night. The officers surrounded me as if I were a criminal; I told them that I only came to throw out some food.
Simple, right? But the officer told me there was a series of break-ins in the same plaza and that they were merely investigating suspicious activity, which I highly doubt.
And one final police interaction that I can recall is just two years ago, when my son, Bobby, who is now two years old, was riding with me. My wife, Jessica Eley Magobet, who is now a Fox news reporter in Kansas City, had a phone interview for another job. At the time, she was a sports anchor in Augusta, Ga., covering the Masters Tournament. We thought it was a good idea for me to take Bobby, just several months old then, on a ride to help calm him from the usual bout of nightly crying.
I was driving on the highway with my son, and on our way to Columbia, SC, about an hour away. An officer pulled me over. I knew it couldn’t have been for speeding because my car was on cruise control right at the speed limit. The officer, however, pulled me over because he deemed my vehicle was too close to another vehicle – which is an offense, but this was the first time in my life I had ever been pulled over for that infraction. Did I do it? Yes, I admit that I did.
But what I found odd was the fact that the officer told me to step out of the car. I stepped out of the car, but not without thinking about my son, who was in his car seat. So as I was speaking to the officer, I kept having visions of just completely ignoring the conversation with the officer, running in my car and re-parking on the shoulder of the road, as opposed to just adjacent to the divider of the highway, a spot a car can temporarily park if there is car trouble.
I wholeheartedly wanted to re-park because cars and huge semi-trucks were whizzing by so closely that you could see my car shake slightly, and I didn’t want some nutcase to hit my car with my son inside. But I didn’t do it. I just kept thinking that if I did run off and re-park my car, would I end up like Walter Scott, who was shot in the back in 2015 by then-officer Michael Slager? Slager would later have a jail cell next to Roof at the Charleston County Jail.
Comparisons and times
The Floyd video is like so many others, including the one of Eric Garner who screamed “I can’t breathe” just as Floyd did, while getting choked to death by then NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo. They are emblematic of routine traffic stops and a routine arrests going wrong.
While I have a burning passion to make it to my highest potential by any means necessary – a dedication that is shared with many others in society – I could have been killed just as these others were, based on what officers perceived at the time.
I am just like you. But many in society don’t think so throughout history. That is why black and brown people are disproportionately incarcerated, undereducated, in poverty and without access to the same resources, though this isn’t everybody because there are many black, middle-class neighborhoods in the states. Still, the infamy has to do with slavery, Jim Crow laws, redlining after the Civil War, and gentrification, which all helped build systemic racism. Combine that with the images on TV and movies that depict black and brown folks as clowns, entertainers, slaves, villains, thugs and drug dealers throughout American history. Some people have become desensitized to the mass murder of black people. And maybe that has to do with the way some officers treat black suspects.
The aftermath of Floyd’s murder has led to people around the world chanting “Black Lives Matter,” protesting the recent injustices around the nation. The ultimate message: stopping the murder of unarmed black men and women, valuable contributors to our society, alongside our white brethren.
The Civil Rights Movement led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led to several developments, including the desegregation of transportation and schools, the Equal Pay Act, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Voting Rights Act of 1965, and many others. The fight was for equality.
In 1967, King told a Stanford audience that “a riot is the language of the unheard.” That’s precisely what these protests are when it comes to police brutality to black. The latest push for equality came when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee to peacefully and silently protest police brutality – which had nothing to do with disrespecting the flag or the anthem, but was to pull attention to the problem.
While just like you, I do stand for the National Anthem because I think about those who came before me who died for this country. But I also think about those who came back from war, only to be lynched and shamed for being black men. Those are my and my families’ great-grandfathers and great-uncles, unlike Drew Brees’ grandfathers. So I do not trivialize anyone’s experiences to make it about me. We are a nation of immigrants.
With all that said, I’m not harboring doubts – despite the times. I’m just decrying racism and police brutality the same way you would do if it was thrust in your face on a day-to-day basis. So please, look beyond the fire and smoke and look at the unity that has developed between people – the different companies and conglomerates standing for all and the proposed police reforms in an election year.
At the end of the day, it will take all of us to stand side by side as brothers and sisters, as member of the human race. We need to be harbingers of change.
The nation will be that much better if we can rise up and muzzle the doubters, be empathetic of another man’s plights, and recognize that despite my darker pigmentation, I AM JUST LIKE YOU.
