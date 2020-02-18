CONNIE WOODARD
USD 413 public relations
The annual Scholastic Book Fair is open for business at Chanute Elementary School. This is an opportunity for parents to purchase books with their children, but more importantly it gives children the chance to pick out a book they want to read and own.
Research studies have shown that allowing students to make choices about their reading materials increased the likelihood that they would engage more in reading, said Karen Vallier, Chapter I reading specialist at CES. When an adult provides genuine student choices, it can increase effort and a commitment to reading, she added.
There are a lot of choices at the book fair. Shelves and shelves of book racks have created a small bookstore inside the school cafeteria.
The USD 413 Foundation CES Committee hosts this event every year so children can get excited about reading and choosing books they like to read. Among the titles for all age levels – even adults – are adventure series, Pete the Cat, pigeon books by Mo Willems, Captain Underpants, Lego books, Minecraft, animal books, American Girl and more.
A Family Reading Night with book-themed games will be held at CES on Thursday from 6 to 7 pm for parents and their children. The book fair will also be open that night.
This week, classrooms will visit the book fair with their teachers and fill out wish lists of the books they would like to own. Parents are not obligated to purchase those books.
The Kiwanis organization in Chanute has offered to purchase a book for each kindergarten student. The maximum cost of the book is $6. Students whose names were selected for prizes from the One School One Book drawing will be eligible to purchase $10 in books at the fair, courtesy of the USD 413 Foundation.
A percentage of the total sales at the fair are returned to the CES Committee and those funds are used to buy books for teacher classrooms and the school library. The committee volunteers will accept credit cards, checks, cash or ewallet as payment.
Book fair hours are from 8 am to 4 pm through Friday of this week and for the Family Reading event. It reopens from 8 am to 4 pm Feb. 24, 8 am to 8 pm on Feb. 25 for public night, from 8 am to 1:30 pm on early release day Feb. 26, and from 8 am to 4 pm Feb. 27.
Parents are encouraged to unlock the power of information and imagination in their children by teaching them to read for pleasure. They can set an example by allowing children to see them read and encourage reading in the home by having a collection of books for their children to read.
Tommie de Paola, popular children’s author said it another way.
“Reading is important, because if you can read, you can learn anything about everything and everything about anything,” de Paola said.
